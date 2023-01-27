

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine has claimed to have shot down most of dozens of missiles and drones launched by Russian Thursday.



In the latest round of Russian attack, around 70 missiles were sent by Russian forces targeting cities across Ukraine.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily operational update on Facebook that its troops intercepted 47 of them.It also said that 18 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones were shot down.



At least 11 people were killed and an equal number of others were hurt in attacks mainly targeting Ukraine's energy facilities. Some regions experienced black out as a result, reports say.



Russian forces launched these aerial attacks shortly after Germany and the United States announced plans to send modern M-1 Abrams and Leopards tanks to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.



Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said Thursday that it would take 'months to transfer' the M1A2 tanks, an advanced version of the Abrams. The US does not have these tanks available in excess in our US stocks, she said, adding them to Ukraine. The Kremlin warned that it sees the delivery of Western battle tanks to Ukraine as 'direct involvement' in the conflict.



Russian attack on Ukraine had its repercussions on other fronts too. Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions against Russia. Tokyo banned the export of key strategic goods and froze the assets of Russian politicians, military personnel, businessmen, and companies.



