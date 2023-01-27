Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences and One World Products Announce Partnership in Development of CBD-Nanoemulsion Sports Performance/Recovery Drinks

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Leads Effort to Innovate and Deliver Next Generation Sports Drinks

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based products and services to the life sciences industry, and One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC) ("OWPC"), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed hemp and cannabis producer in Colombia, today announced they have entered into an active collaboration agreement ("Agreement") under which the two companies will combine their strong, symbiotic capabilities to develop an innovative line of next generation sports performance/recovery drinks.

The Sports Performance/Recovery Drink Market encompasses live sports performance optimization, rapid and effective full recovery post-performance, and health and wellness areas - including immune health and antioxidant benefits. Fast delivery and uptake of therapeutic and nutritional ingredients must be made effective for the many oil-soluble active ingredients used in sports drinks. This is where PBIO's revolutionary UltraShear nanoemulsions platform technology is already demonstrating game-changing results across multiple major consumer market applications. The "Recovery" market has also been supported by increasing numbers of consumers who consider themselves "non-athletes" joining in the sports drink craze. Data from IRI put sales of sports/performance beverages at about $9.5 billion for 2021 (sports drink market 2021).

Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of OWPC, highlighted: "This revolutionary new line of sports performance/recovery drinks will contain OWPC's premium quality CBD that has been processed into a highly stable and extremely bioavailable nanoemulsion by PBIO's patented UltraShear technology platform. This next generation CBD-nanoemulsion beverage is being designed for fast reduction of inflammation and pain, improved recovery time, and enhanced overall performance - all to be achieved quicker than any competing drink on the market today. It is being formulated to help athletes push through the tough moments of a workout or competition, and to recover more quickly afterward. In professional and even amateur sports, athletes understand the criticality of peak performance and recovery."

Mr. Thomas continued: "OWPC has been a highly sought after choice for the development of new and premium technologies for delivery of hemp and cannabis-derived products. I am excited that we have an opportunity to pair our premium quality CBD product with PBIO's proprietary, cutting-edge nanoemulsification technology to deliver a uniquely-innovative and effective product to market that we believe will offer unmatched rapid absorption and full dosing of hard-to-deliver oil-soluble ingredients - to achieve game-changing performance."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, expanded: "Partnering with Isiah and his exceptional team at OWPC is an extraordinary opportunity for PBIO to accelerate the visibility and impact of our revolutionary UltraShear nanoemulsions platform technology. Isiah is a world-renowned figure in the world of sports and more broadly as a role model in Black-owned business leadership, and it is a privilege for our companies to team up! OWPC has become a leading producer of the highest quality and sustainably sourced hemp-derived CBD in Colombia, and is closely partnered with their government and indigenous populations. Teamed with PBIO's best-in-class nanoemulsions processing, OWPC is uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions and drive rapid recognition and acceptance across the worlds of professional and amateur sports. This is going to be exciting and, we believe, very successful!"

About One World Products, Inc.

One World Products (OTCQB: OWPC) is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

About Mr. Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas was inducted into the National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Fame in 2000 after spending his entire career with the Detroit Pistons. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion, the 1990 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, and named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History. Today, Mr. Thomas serves as an analyst for NBA TV and is an accomplished and highly respected international business executive and investor. His portfolio of companies was developed through Isiah International, Inc., which invests in companies with strong market positions and growth potential.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

