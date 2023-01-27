The AmerisourceBergen Foundation & Good Neighbor Pharmacy Launch Scholarship Program To Support Aspiring Black and African American Pharmacists

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Good Neighbor Pharmacy (GNP), a national independent pharmacy network offered through AmerisourceBergen, in partnership with the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization focused on supporting health-related causes, announce the launch of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship program. The newly formed program aims to assist Black and African American graduate students pursuing a Pharmacy Doctorate Degree, preferably at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

The Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship is accepting applications now through February 28, 2023, at 3pm CT via Scholarship America ®. Recipients will be announced in April, with all scholarships benefiting students starting in the 2023-24 school year. To commemorate the first year of the program, four pharmacy school students (one rising P1, P2, P3, and P4) will be selected to receive $25,000 for each remaining academic year of their four-year Doctor of Pharmacy program. In the case of the P1 student, the scholarship will provide a $100,000 total investment towards their education. In subsequent years, a new rising P1 student will be selected to join the pool of previous winners, filling the space left by the graduating P4 student.

"At Good Neighbor Pharmacy, we firmly believe that advancing health equity starts at the community level, and that pharmacies - which are highly trusted, accessible and ingrained in their communities - are leading this charge," said Jennifer Zilka, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy. "We are keenly focused on supporting our Good Neighbor Pharmacy customers in their endeavors to ensure equitable healthcare access, and with the launch of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship, we are extending that focus to support historically underrepresented groups within pharmacy practice. This program isjust one small step in advancing inclusion across the pharmacy industry - but we remain committed to being active participants in this journey."

Initially announced at ThoughtSpot 2022, the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship program is the product of the AmerisourceBergen Foundation and Good Neighbor Pharmacy's shared commitment to the advancement of inclusion across the pharmacy profession, where there remains a marked lack of diversity.

"Today, less than 22% of all licensed pharmacists in the United States are non-white - and only 5% are African American," said Ann Anaya, AmerisourceBergen's SVP & Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "And while the total number of Black and African American students enrolled in pharmacy schools has increased in recent years, this group represents only 9% of the total pharmacy school population. Diversity in healthcare is essential to advancing health equity and supporting cultural competencies within specific communities - and as this data implies, there is still more work to be done to build a pharmacy workforce that is truly representative of the diverse patients and communities that pharmacists care for every day."

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation and Good Neighbor Pharmacy's shared effort to encourage a more diverse pharmacy workforce through the creation of the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship aligns with AmerisourceBergen's expanded commitment to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in various aspects of its business. AmerisourceBergen's Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Council was created to provide strategic direction, best practice sharing, and accountability to advance business results through a global DEI strategy. The Global DEI Council works to amplify the DEI strategic plan, influence culture change and model cultural competency and global mindset.

"The AmerisourceBergen Foundation endeavors to advance health equity and access to healthcare through strategic investments in organizations focused on improving diversity, equity and inclusiveness in their industries, as well as the communities they serve," said Gina Clark, President of the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. "Good Neighbor Pharmacy is a fierce advocate for independent community pharmacies, and a firm believer of their position and potential to address health disparities. We see how GNP's sustained push to expand the pharmacist's role in patient care has resulted in them being more widely and rightfully regarded as healthcare providers. That's why the AB Foundation is eager to partner with the network on the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship. By empowering and uplifting the next generation of Black and African American pharmacists and pharmacy owners, we come one step closer to ensuring equitable and culturally competent care for all."

To access the Good Neighbor Pharmacy Scholarship application and learn more about criteria for eligible students, click here.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at www.amerisourcebergen.com.

About the AmerisourceBergen Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, the Foundation is aligned in its mission to support efficient and safe access to pharmaceutical care around the globe. The AmerisourceBergen Foundation supports nonprofits year-round through a robust grantmaking process which includes proactive disaster response support to strategic partners: Americares, Direct Relief, Healthcare Ready, National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, NCPA Foundation, NOMV, and Wings of Rescue. During times of need, it is the collection of AmerisourceBergen, its associates, and the Foundation that come together united in a responsibility to create healthier futures and effectively support relief efforts. Together, these organizations work tirelessly around the clock to expand access to quality healthcare, improve patient outcomes and ensure that healthcare providers are able to receive the products they rely on to treat those who are immediately impacted. For more information about the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, visit www.amerisourcebergenfoundation.org.

