Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 on February 22, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) anticipates issuing its 2023 first quarter earnings results Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on February 2, 2023 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 127169. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call For Fourth Quarter (webcaster4.com). An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 47500. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at Patriot Transportation Holdings, Inc. Earnings Call For Fourth Quarter (webcaster4.com).

As a reminder, the Company will also host a virtual Annual Shareholder's meeting on February 2, 2023 at 11 AM (EST). Shareholders can access the 2023 Annual Meeting by either: (i) going to www.patriottrans.com, clicking the Investor Relations tab, and then clicking the link titled "2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting"; (ii) directly clicking the following link: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/9818777531?pwd=ZTBaN0R0em5FT2luZEd2bDVCODNKQT09 or (iii) dialing in to +1-305-224-1968, meeting ID 981 8777 531#, passcode *7900609#. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be conducted in accordance with the Rules of Conduct filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

