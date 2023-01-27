Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Hong Kong based Raja Fashions has announced the launch of a new range of suits for men that offer a modern take on classic tailoring. Catering to the more relaxed work environment in the post-pandemic era, these suits offer the perfect blend of casual and relaxed tailoring. Raja Fashions is a family-run tailoring business in Hong Kong that has built a reputation for its range of bespoke men's formalwear.

Prashant Daswani, the company's Director of Business Operations, representing the third generation of the family business, goes to great lengths to ensure that he is building on his grandfather's and father's reputation for fine craftsmanship. He is also steering the firm into the modern era with the development of new products and forays into e-commerce and social media marketing. Prashant played a key role in the design of this new range comprising hooded blazers and athleisure suits that caters to the requirements of upwardly mobile professionals belonging to his generation.

Prashant said, "The pandemic marked the advent of the virtual and hybrid work culture. Even the most conservative companies like banks and investment firms have stopped expecting their employees to turn up to work in a suit and tie every day. While the term "smart casual" can be confusing, our new range correctly captures the essence of this term, with suits that are simple but sport the finest attention to detail. You can transition easily from the office to dinner at a swanky restaurant while wearing these suits and not look out of place."

One way in which Raja Fashions has repurposed suits for the "smart casual" look is in the form of a hooded blazer which can be worn for both formal and informal occasions. The "athleisure" suit is a variation of the popular bomber jacket. It is made of the finest suit material but in lighter fabrics and incorporates many components of a suit, like canvassing, and pick-stitching. It is also tailored with a more relaxed structure, with the trousers sporting a more tapered cut and having elastic at the waistband and ankles.

Concluded Prashant, "At Raja Fashions, our focus has always been on bespoke tailoring to offer our customers great value for the finest suits. We have a collection of 20,000 fabrics in a variety of colors and patterns that they can choose from. With this collection, the emphasis is on comfort and modernity, without compromising style. Our suits are made from soft and breathable fabrics and painstakingly tailored based on the client's measurements for a perfect fit. The launch of this range will further cement our reputation as the leading creator of bespoke mens suits in Hong Kong."

Raja Fashions

Raja Fashions is Hong Kong's leading bespoke tailors specializing in beautifully crafted custom-made suits for men. The company caters to a global clientele and has recently expanded its presence with stores in Singapore and Australia. Raja Fashions regularly visits the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, and many other countries with trunk shows to offer its bespoke tailoring services to its clients.

