Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has opened the first round of a 5,850 MW tender for ground-mounted solar. The ceiling price has been raised to €0.0737 ($0.080)/kWh.From pv magazine Germany The Bundesnetzagentur has opened the first round of 2023 tenders for large-scale solar systems, with a target volume of 1,950 MW. The deadline to submit bids is March 1. Since the start of the year, surcharges have been awarded for PV ground-mounted systems with an output of at least 1 MW. In addition, bids for ground-mounted systems are permissible up to 100 MW. The Bundesnetzagentur recently ...

