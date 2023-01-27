Anzeige
Freitag, 27.01.2023
WKN: A2QHET ISIN: SE0015192075 
GlobeNewswire
27.01.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Luxbright AB receives observation status (64/23)

Today, January 27, 2023, Luxbright AB disclosed its annual financial statement
of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Luxbright AB (LXB, ISIN code SE0015192075, order book ID 208881) shall be given
observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
