Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Frisq Holding AB (publ) is updated (65/23)

On January 24, 2022, the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's intention to divest its operating subsidiaries. On March 2, 2022, the observation status was updated with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On November 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that it had completed a sale of its operational business. On December 1, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire all of the shares in NoseOption AB. On January 23, 2023, the Company published its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 with information on the Company's financial situation. Today, January 27, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company, because of the planned acquisition of NoseOption AB, will be subject to an examination by Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (FRISQ, ISIN code SE0006994539, order book ID 127937). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.