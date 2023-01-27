The Middle East Media Research Institute Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day With Release of New Research From The Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, with the release of new research from the MEMRI Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial. This research includes reports about the continued Holocaust denial in the Muslim world, the Iranian regime's ongoing Holocaust denial, and a series of interviews with U.S. and British Holocaust deniers on Iranian TV.

The report "On Traditional And Social Media Platforms, Holocaust Deniers In Arab, Muslim World Continue To Deny, Question And Justify The Holocaust, Accuse The Jews Of Benefiting Financially From It" details how Holocaust deniers in the Arab and Muslim world are continuing to deny the Holocaust, question whether it happened and the numbers of those murdered in it, and explain why it was necessary to rid Germany and Europe of Jews. They are also accusing the Jews of leveraging it to reap financial gain. The report includes Islamists and jihadists online to public figures appearing on government-sponsored media in Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestine Authority (PA), and more.

In recent years, MEMRI has published dozens of reports on politicians, intellectuals, journalists, and religious leaders from the Arab and Muslim world and beyond who adamantly deny, question, and justify the Holocaust. This report highlights the past five years of MEMRI's documentation of this phenomenon, presenting recent examples of Arabic-language Holocaust denial content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Another new report, "International Holocaust Remembrance Day In Iran: Iran's Islamic Regime Denies The Holocaust," explores the Iranian regime's statements denying the Holocaust, and its organization and encouragement of activity promoting this denial - including via conferences, exhibitions, and cartoon contests. While over the years Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called the Holocaust a "myth" that never happened, in recent years, he and other Iranian regime spokesmen have adopted a more sophisticated approach. Along with expressing doubt about whether the Holocaust actually happened, they also call defiantly for allowing research to "determine" whether it did or not, and criticize the West for banning such research, particularly European countries where Holocaust denial is outlawed.

Khamenei's Holocaust denial statements have usually preceded Iranian national holidays such as the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic regime, in February, or the Persian New Year - Nowruz - in March. He also makes such statements in advance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 every year. This report reviews MEMRI reports and MEMRI TV clips of Holocaust denial statements by Iranian regime officials and regime mouthpieces.

The report "In Advance Of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Iran's Channel 4 TV Presents Series Of Interviews In English With U.S., British Holocaust Deniers And Conspiracy Theorists" reviews an Iranian Farsi-language TV channel's special series of interviews with U.S. and British Holocaust deniers and conspiracy theorists. The series, which is in English and subtitled in Farsi, was launched less than a month before International Holocaust Remembrance Day; it has been airing four times a week, and each interview is divided into two or three installments.

ABOUT THE MEMRI LANTOS ARCHIVES ON ANTISEMITISM AND HOLOCAUST DENIAL

For over two decades, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has been monitoring and documenting antisemitism and Holocaust denial from the Arab and Muslim world, maintaining the largest archives in the world of this content as part of the MEMRI Tom Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial.

The MEMRI Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial documents antisemitic themes in Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, and Turkish newspaper reports, editorials, and other media sources, distributing all its research - reports, analysis, and videos - through the Lantos Project website and all its videos through the Lantos Project MEMRI TV page.

The project informs governments, policymakers, and law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as well as media, academia, and the general public, so that they may gain a greater understanding of these issues. Its projects researching antisemitism support legislation on Capitol Hill and throughout the West.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

