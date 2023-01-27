Anzeige
Freitag, 27.01.2023
Auftragslawine erwartet! Behördenzwang eröffnet High-Level-Spekulation!
WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
Tradegate
27.01.23
19:17 Uhr
195,22 Euro
-0,08
-0,04 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2023 | 16:24
Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair: Financing of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Icelandair has entered an insurance backed financing agreement with Itasca Re and NORD/LB of Hanover in respect of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The aircraft are currently fully owned by Icelandair and were purchased using the Company's own funds in the fall of 2022. The total consideration of the transaction accumulates to around USD 67 million with closing anticipated by the end of January 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group:
"Icelandair is delighted to team up with such strong parties as NORD/LB and Itasca Re on this important financing structure. The campaign we ran resulted in favorable terms, which clearly demonstrate the faith financiers have in the value of the 737 MAX aircraft, as well as in the strength of Icelandair and its proven business model."

Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
