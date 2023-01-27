Anzeige
Freitag, 27.01.2023
WKN: A3CS48 ISIN: FR0014003VY4 Ticker-Symbol: 9QW 
Frankfurt
27.01.23
09:15 Uhr
21,700 Euro
-0,150
-0,69 %
Actusnews Wire
27.01.2023
HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Half-year liquidity contract statement and change in resources allocated to the liquidity contract

Bordeaux, January 27, 2023 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Hydrogène de France (« HDF Energy ») and ODDO BHF SCA, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

  • 8,246 shares
  • € 57,464.02

Over the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022 the following were executed:

Buy side1,056 transactions24,934 shares € 636,218.95
Sell side1,290 transactions21,833 shares € 557,456.05

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 0 shares
  • € 300,000

Change in resources allocated to the liquidity contract

Hydrogène de France, announces that on 24 January 2023 it has increased, by 250,000 euros, the resources allocated to its liquidity agreement with ODDO BHF SCA. This increase complies with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision").

On the evening of 26 January 2023, and after this increase in the amount of cash allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

  • 8 094 shares
  • € 310,814.25

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF ENERGY)

HDF Energy is the global pioneer of high-power hydrogen power plants. The company develops, finances, builds, and operates two power plant models that produce non-intermittent, non-polluting renewable energy, 24/7:

  • Renewstable® (POWER TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing firm power from an intermittent renewable energy source (wind or solar) and massive energy storage in the form of green hydrogen generated on site;
  • HyPower® (GAS TO POWER): Multi-megawatt power plants producing electricity on demand from decarbonized hydrogen coming from gas transport networks or from industries wasting unvalued hydrogen.


HDF Energy is also an industrial company that will mass produce from 2023 in its French factory the most strategic component of its power plants: high-power fuel cells. By taking part in this industrial activity, HDF Energy, which is already a worldwide major player in the power sector, will also become a player in the heavy marine and rail mobility. Together with strategic partners, the company is developing hydrogen freight locomotives and projects for the propulsion of large ships and the generation of their auxiliary power.

Present on five continents, HDF Energy has a business portfolio of more than 5 billion euros to date.

HDF Energy is listed on Euronext Paris.

More information: www.hdf-energy.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Margaux ROUILLARD
+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
hdf-energy@actus.fr		Serena BONI
+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr

Buy Side Sell Side
DateNumber of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR Number of
executions		Number of
shares		Traded volume in EUR
Total1 05624,934636,218.95 1 29021,833557,456.05
01/07/2022113539,810.75 122618.20
04/07/20220-- 2802,247.70
05/07/202241423,945.50 1982,744.00
06/07/20221641811,544.10 0--
07/07/202273078,417.15 0--
08/07/202222005,425.00 531849.40
11/07/202241002,675.00 222591.80
12/07/202211002,675.00 21002,685.00
13/07/202211002,650.00 314375.20
14/07/2022125662.50 39239.40
15/07/202242265,931.50 00-
18/07/20220-- 152667,033.80
19/07/20224892,340.70 121132,985.40
20/07/2022227718.20 131764,673.80
21/07/20223461,236.50 172085,625.20
22/07/202293008,017.50 62055,476.95
25/07/2022430804.00 101323,561.00
26/07/202282827,503.30 41503,989.60
27/07/20225982,621.05 101854,967.60
28/07/2022133208,516.55 1253.70
29/07/202273158,299.20 51122,967.60
01/08/202292336,152.15 2139610,478.35
02/08/202272326,126.90 82496,605.00
03/08/202271714,523.20 51784,732.70
04/08/202262205,796.65 91313,458.50
05/08/202292265,948.15 4421,104.70
08/08/20228822,148.50 61142,998.20
09/08/202282636,904.25 102035,342.35
10/08/202241393,642.00 51604,213.90
11/08/20221442811,248.85 1139410,389.65
12/08/202291443,776.85 7842,213.35
15/08/202251524,005.20 111493,947.85
16/08/20222772,032.70 10912,406.80
17/08/202231283,350.55 26157.15
18/08/20224792,057.95 91654,324.10
19/08/2022141975,151.30 111072,797.65
22/08/2022112486,507.85 153799,999.45
23/08/20221544711,830.85 142596,887.45
24/08/2022101453,802.55 132476,525.95
25/08/2022173719,740.75 82055,373.75
26/08/2022122737,135.05 141694,427.10
29/08/20222839410,309.35 2238210,041.10
30/08/202261283,350.70 121032,703.20
31/08/2022283729,679.55 203288,567.30
01/09/2022172185,687.40 9892,321.90
02/09/20224421,095.90 11551,441.90
05/09/202262155,584.40 71313,408.90
06/09/202271433,677.45 142376,129.65
07/09/20228922,364.40 142897,516.60
08/09/2022153779,777.65 16992,586.35
09/09/20226701,799.00 142155,547.60
12/09/2022102085,378.95 2350713,219.15
13/09/202293047,873.20 131183,067.70
14/09/202251333,430.00 2640910,597.95
15/09/2022121413,639.70 3391,006.40
16/09/202261854,738.75 111152,954.15
19/09/20223711,824.70 122225,737.00
20/09/20221340310,410.15 1352313,559.60
21/09/202281253,259.75 2611,589.15
22/09/202281193,096.10 141163,029.70
23/09/20223064216,567.10 2859715,467.70
26/09/20223378320,185.45 193769,732.15
27/09/2022233689,303.75 162396,070.55
28/09/2022223538,907.90 2242010,643.85
29/09/20222252213,243.75 3849712,831.55
30/09/202282396,063.50 2347812,201.75
03/10/20221125.00 8812,055.00
04/10/20224812,043.60 8501,281.35
05/10/2022521532.90 6411,049.40
06/10/20224671,703.45 0--
07/10/2022101604,082.55 91513,860.75
10/10/2022153318,441.30 243037,801.60
11/10/20225751,899.25 8912,311.30
12/10/202293699,277.35 172115,318.05
13/10/20223832,075.20 131483,728.75
14/10/2022133949,836.50 91323,293.20
17/10/202261273,152.20 122045,091.75
18/10/20222044210,846.25 182235,458.50
19/10/202272496,050.70 132556,234.75
20/10/2022121984,863.05 253709,118.65
21/10/2022131162,859.55 192786,881.45
24/10/202281443,578.00 2758514,559.95
25/10/202292566,374.35 81453,617.80
26/10/2022102666,612.10 7651,616.65
27/10/202272315,661.75 9671,644.90
28/10/202231212,959.20 61984,869.85
31/10/2022133077,536.85 91874,590.20
01/11/20225791,943.40 132045,041.65
02/11/202272456,051.05 141664,101.05
03/11/2022102796,837.95 4741,808.35
04/11/2022112836,896.50 211984,845.10
07/11/202261182,868.05 10872,125.90
08/11/20225872,105.75 163287,983.00
09/11/20221747211,673.10 3157414,256.85
10/11/2022112095,141.75 182716,711.70
11/11/20224581,428.10 91453,607.30
14/11/2022122065,082.10 4731,799.40
15/11/2022172435,972.95 81884,634.90
16/11/2022143428,518.25 1872218,052.80
17/11/2022142957,311.10 4832,069.60
18/11/20221770717,023.20 2843010,370.65
21/11/202281884,512.00 1844910,856.85
22/11/202291393,406.20 101613,960.60
23/11/202282736,637.20 141513,699.85
24/11/2022102696,553.90 29221.40
25/11/2022113408,307.20 142345,750.70
28/11/2022102546,195.10 91192,911.30
29/11/2022163428,320.15 92395,839.05
30/11/202292465,911.20 152125,114.05
01/12/202262024,863.15 172355,672.00
02/12/2022132977,154.80 92475,982.20
05/12/2022123428,169.40 131513,613.80
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWlqY5RvaW/Il3FvacZrbGaZl5tnmZKUl2HImZRvmMiccGqRyWdibZaWZnBpl2ps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78256-hdf_liquidity-contract-statement-_janvier2023_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
