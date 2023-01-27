Framingham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Udeshi Financial, a trusted provider of financial planning services, has announced the launch of its P.R.I.D.E. framework to assist baby boomers and seniors with retirement goals.

The P.R.I.D.E. system stands for Planning for retirement, Retirement income strategies, Investment strategies, Debt management, and Estate planning. Through this comprehensive approach, Udeshi Financial helps clients navigate the complexities of Medicare, Social Security, and other aspects of retirement planning.

"As a financial professional with over 18 years of experience, I understand the importance of proper financial planning for retirement," said Vikram Udeshi, founder and CEO of Udeshi Financial. "Our P.R.I.D.E. system is designed to provide baby boomers and seniors with guidance and support for their financial future."

In addition to their P.R.I.D.E. system, Udeshi Financial offers a range of financial planning services, including budgeting and debt management, investment planning, and insurance planning. The company is dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive financial advice to clients of all ages, from young adults to seniors.

"As a financial GPS, we help our clients map out their life's path and guide them on their journey," said Udeshi. "If they ever get lost or confused, we're there to recalculate and steer them back on the correct path to their ultimate destination."





Udeshi Financial has been in business since 2004 and has earned a reputation for dedication, honesty, and putting clients first. The company has received numerous accolades and endorsements from satisfied clients and industry professionals.

