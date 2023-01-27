Anzeige
27.01.2023
Tapestry, Inc.: The Coach Foundation Brings Mentoring to the Fashion Industry with Dream It Real

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / At Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), we know that mentorship creates opportunities and removes barriers for the next generation, and it's particularly critical for nurturing diverse talent and creating a more empowered and inclusive industry. Coach, part of Tapestry's iconic house of brands, brings mentoring to life through its Dream It Real program which is focused on providing opportunities and removing barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. We believe in the power of the next generation in helping create a more equitable world, and that their ideas, actions and leadership will solve today's most pressing issues around climate change, social justice, public health and more.

Check out the video below from Coach's Dream It Real mentorship program.

Joanne C. Crevoiserat, Tapestry's CEO, shared advice her own mentor gave her: "To be successful in our careers, we don't have to become experts in everything. Lean into your strengths and surround yourself with colleagues whose skill sets complement yours. Together, you will deliver results for your business and grow professionally."

Tapestry and the Coach Foundation know it takes more than dollars to support the dreams of the next generation. That's why we also provide mentorship to our Dream It Real scholars. Every year, we match 250+ Coach employees with students to support them as they explore their personal and professional goals. Students are strategically matched with an employee with similar interests and career paths, meeting 4-5 times per year in addition to hosting the students at our corporate offices 1-2 times per year for 'Dream Days'.

Dream It Real has reached over 150,000 young people around the world and has a goal to provide 5,000 scholarships to students by 2025. By developing thoughtful, life-changing opportunities for the next generation, the Coach Foundation is uplifting the voices of tomorrow.

Learn more about Dream It Real here: https://www.coach.com/coachfoundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737120/The-Coach-Foundation-Brings-Mentoring-to-the-Fashion-Industry-with-Dream-It-Real

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
