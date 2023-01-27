University Place, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Retirement Security Planners, Inc. (RSP) is proud to announce its specialized retirement planning services that help clients mitigate the four major threats to a worry-free retirement: market declines early in retirement, inflation, unnecessary taxation, and potential extended care expenses.

RSP's team of experts has 22 years of experience in the industry, and a deep understanding of the challenges facing retirees today. They recognize that many clients are good at accumulating assets before retirement, but have no idea how to convert those assets into a reliable income stream once they retire. To address this problem, RSP offers a unique approach that utilises tax-advantaged efficient systems and processes that aim to help with wealth preservation and potential growth.

Kirk J. Wald, RSP's Founder, said "We understand that retirees face a number of threats to their financial security in retirement, which is why we are dedicated to helping our clients mitigate these risks. We take a holistic approach to retirement planning, and we can help them navigate the market declines, inflation, unnecessary taxation and potential extended care expenses."

RSP's "begin with the end in mind" approach is designed to lead to thoughtful, effective plans that stand the test of time and deliver peace-of-mind for clients. By getting to know clients on a deep level, RSP's team is able to understand their hopes, fears, goals, timelines, and values, which enables them to create plans that are tailored to their specific needs.

Kirk Wald

To learn more about RSP's services and how they can help protect potential wealth, visit their website at www.retirementsecurityplanners.com. Follow the company on social media for insights and tips on retirement planning.

Media Contact:

Kirk J. Wald

Retirement Security Planners, Inc.

kirk@rsp4u.com

253-209-2000

Circular 230 Disclaimer: We do not give tax advice. Please consult with your tax preparer.

The communication you received includes a disclaimer stating that the writing is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, by any taxpayer for avoiding penalties that may be imposed by the Internal Revenue Service.

This disclaimer is included in order for Retirement Security Planners, Inc., or its representatives, to comply with Treasury Department Circular 230 ("Circular 230"), which governs any practice or advice that the Internal Revenue Service may scrutinize.

A taxpayer may not rely upon any communication including this disclaimer when addressing a federal tax issue or use its content to establish a reasonable cause and good faith defense to any accuracy-related penalties that the Internal Revenue Service may impose on that taxpayer.

The disclaimer is not intended to otherwise qualify or alter any of the advice or provisions in the applicable documents.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152468