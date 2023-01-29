UBM: Real estate developer UBM plans to repay the outstanding Euro 52.9 mn of the hybrid bond 2018, a deeply subordinated bond, prematurely after five years on 1 March 2023. A total of Euro 47.1 mn from the 100 mn hybrid bond 2018 was repurchased in June 2021. The premature repayment of this financing instrument will reduce UBM's future annual interest costs by a further Euro 2.9 mn. UBM's future issues will continue to concentrate on green financing. Porr: The Lower Saxony state authority for road construction and transport has awarded the tender for the first major section of the Südschnellweg expressway modernisation to the bidder consortium of Porr/Stump-Franki Spezialtiefbau/Hagedorn. The contract is worth around Euro 400 mn. (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...