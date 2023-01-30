Suspension of the Listing of the Shares and Debt Securities

The Company announces that the discussions between the Company, a group of French third-party investors led by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and a group of unsecured financial creditors holding approximately 50% of the Company's €3.8 billion unsecured debt have resumed.

In addition, the Company has requested from Euronext Paris the suspension of the listing of its shares and all its debt securities, pending the publication of a press release.

