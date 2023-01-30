Suspension of the Listing of the Shares and Debt Securities
The Company announces that the discussions between the Company, a group of French third-party investors led by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and a group of unsecured financial creditors holding approximately 50% of the Company's €3.8 billion unsecured debt have resumed.
In addition, the Company has requested from Euronext Paris the suspension of the listing of its shares and all its debt securities, pending the publication of a press release.
About ORPEA
ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.
ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.
