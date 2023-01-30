Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: InterSolution 2023: Sungrow Debuts the Latest Residential Solar-Storage-EV Charging Solution for Benelux

GHENT, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, made high-profile participation in InterSolution 2023 by debuting its latest residential solar-storage-EV charging integrated solution and showcasing the new commercial inverter SG125CX together with the Company's utility solution 1500V string inverter SG350HX, which help Benelux region achieve further economic decarbonization and reducing the dependence on the import of fossil fuels.





The carbon neutrality trend triggers quickly evolving EVs, leading to an urgent demand for a growing number of EV chargers. Considering the surging demand, Sungrow also offers an all-in-one residential solar-storage-EV charging solution which adds its AC EV charger to the cutting-edge 3-phase Hybrid inverter and Battery solution, enabling more powerful, flexible, and low-carbon energy consumption for homes.

Since the price of electricity fluctuates, the battery storage system can be programmed to absorb electricity when it is cheap and release electricity when it is expensive in order to generate revenue for the customer. The AC EV charger supports smart charging & scheduling functions, which allows being preset to not charge at peak times in response to time-of-use (ToU) prices in the regulated market.





In addition, this all-in-one solution can be monitored and managed via Sungrow's iSolarCloud platform. The platform shows real-time and detailed plant updates, enables customers to flexibly check energy flow and self-consumption, and easily controls their renewable energy assets.

In addition, optimized for commercial and industrial (C&I) installations, Sungrow showcased its multi-MPPT inverter, the SG125CX, which is compatible with the latest high-power modules. As with all Sungrow inverters the design has been improved to make installation as easy as possible.

Tailored to utility-scale markets, Sungrow also introduced the PV Magazine Award-winning inverter, the SG350HX, which features a maximum output power of 352kW, and guarantees an incomparable return on investment for stakeholders while ensuring compatibility with large-format modules and tracking systems, as well as leading in safety.

"As a pivotal industry player, we're delighted to offer the all-in-one residential solution for households in Benelux. With a comprehensive product portfolio offered, we're preparing the major changes that will happen in the region and poised to lead the way toward a greener and sustainable society by teaming up with our customers and partners," Yang Meng, Director of Distribution, Sungrow Europe.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

