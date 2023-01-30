

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported that its fiscal year net income attributable to company was 243.96 billion yen, an increase of 13.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 236.63 yen compared to 205.29 yen. Net sales were 4.03 trillion yen, up 14.7%.



For the year ending December 31, 2023, Canon expects consolidated net sales of 4.29 trillion yen, a year-on-year increase of 6.3%; operating profit of 360.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 1.9%; income before income taxes of 390.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%; and net income attributable to Canon of 270.0 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%.



