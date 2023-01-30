InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 30

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 27 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|27 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|9,500
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.7800
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.1000
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.9576
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,411,834 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 27 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
9,500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.1000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.7800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.9576
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
27/01/2023
08:13:19
GMT
160
56.7800
XLON
700836262972568
27/01/2023
08:36:51
GMT
90
56.9000
XLON
700836262975436
27/01/2023
08:40:20
GMT
119
56.9000
XLON
700836262975909
27/01/2023
08:46:02
GMT
34
56.9600
XLON
700836262976514
27/01/2023
08:46:02
GMT
53
56.9600
XLON
700836262976515
27/01/2023
08:52:26
GMT
66
56.9800
XLON
700836262977124
27/01/2023
08:55:55
GMT
71
56.9600
XLON
700836262977349
27/01/2023
09:05:06
GMT
74
56.9400
XLON
700836262978053
27/01/2023
09:11:30
GMT
23
57.0000
XLON
700836262978719
27/01/2023
09:11:30
GMT
50
57.0000
XLON
700836262978717
27/01/2023
09:11:30
GMT
58
57.0000
XLON
700836262978718
27/01/2023
09:11:30
GMT
103
57.0400
XLON
700836262978703
27/01/2023
09:26:39
GMT
33
57.0000
XLON
700836262979745
27/01/2023
09:26:39
GMT
35
57.0000
XLON
700836262979744
27/01/2023
09:26:39
GMT
85
57.0000
XLON
700836262979741
27/01/2023
09:40:59
GMT
169
57.0800
XLON
700836262980650
27/01/2023
09:47:30
GMT
101
57.0400
XLON
700836262980914
27/01/2023
09:55:56
GMT
104
57.0600
XLON
700836262981422
27/01/2023
10:08:46
GMT
119
56.9800
XLON
700836262982187
27/01/2023
10:15:43
GMT
84
56.9600
XLON
700836262982581
27/01/2023
10:28:28
GMT
93
56.9000
XLON
700836262983403
27/01/2023
10:44:26
GMT
70
56.9400
XLON
700836262984444
27/01/2023
10:55:32
GMT
161
57.0000
XLON
700836262984902
27/01/2023
11:01:26
GMT
131
57.0400
XLON
700836262985396
27/01/2023
11:08:46
GMT
81
57.0800
XLON
700836262985770
27/01/2023
11:08:46
GMT
100
57.0800
XLON
700836262985771
27/01/2023
11:13:40
GMT
111
57.0200
XLON
700836262986048
27/01/2023
11:27:40
GMT
20
57.0200
XLON
700836262986807
27/01/2023
11:27:40
GMT
68
57.0200
XLON
700836262986806
27/01/2023
11:37:50
GMT
89
57.0000
XLON
700836262987327
27/01/2023
11:58:40
GMT
93
57.0400
XLON
700836262988322
27/01/2023
12:07:54
GMT
7
57.0600
XLON
700836262989057
27/01/2023
12:07:54
GMT
72
57.0600
XLON
700836262989056
27/01/2023
12:28:23
GMT
19
57.0400
XLON
700836262990098
27/01/2023
12:28:23
GMT
57
57.0400
XLON
700836262990099
27/01/2023
12:36:48
GMT
94
57.0200
XLON
700836262990397
27/01/2023
12:40:38
GMT
112
57.0200
XLON
700836262990537
27/01/2023
12:51:01
GMT
114
56.9600
XLON
700836262990945
27/01/2023
12:58:23
GMT
66
56.9000
XLON
700836262991297
27/01/2023
13:25:04
GMT
76
57.0800
XLON
700836262992367
27/01/2023
13:27:12
GMT
29
57.0800
XLON
700836262992523
27/01/2023
13:27:12
GMT
171
57.0800
XLON
700836262992522
27/01/2023
13:30:00
GMT
122
57.0600
XLON
700836262992883
27/01/2023
13:30:00
GMT
117
57.1000
XLON
700836262992872
27/01/2023
13:41:57
GMT
2
57.1000
XLON
700836262993975
27/01/2023
13:41:57
GMT
2
57.1000
XLON
700836262993976
27/01/2023
13:41:57
GMT
50
57.1000
XLON
700836262993974
27/01/2023
13:43:52
GMT
107
57.1000
XLON
700836262994094
27/01/2023
13:48:55
GMT
85
57.0400
XLON
700836262994420
27/01/2023
13:53:31
GMT
67
57.0400
XLON
700836262994876
27/01/2023
13:58:46
GMT
120
56.9800
XLON
700836262995395
27/01/2023
14:02:56
GMT
14
56.9400
XLON
700836262995728
27/01/2023
14:02:56
GMT
53
56.9400
XLON
700836262995729
27/01/2023
14:09:22
GMT
65
56.9800
XLON
700836262996160
27/01/2023
14:09:22
GMT
87
57.0000
XLON
700836262996154
27/01/2023
14:16:08
GMT
73
56.9000
XLON
700836262996630
27/01/2023
14:20:04
GMT
81
56.8600
XLON
700836262996963
27/01/2023
14:23:18
GMT
73
56.8800
XLON
700836262997220
27/01/2023
14:29:59
GMT
65
56.8800
XLON
700836262997961
27/01/2023
14:32:41
GMT
239
56.9600
XLON
700836262998815
27/01/2023
14:33:50
GMT
93
56.9400
XLON
700836262999142
27/01/2023
14:36:59
GMT
117
57.0000
XLON
700836262999719
27/01/2023
14:39:44
GMT
107
57.0200
XLON
700836263000080
27/01/2023
14:43:59
GMT
77
56.9800
XLON
700836263000697
27/01/2023
14:48:24
GMT
83
57.0000
XLON
700836263001334
27/01/2023
14:48:24
GMT
231
57.0000
XLON
700836263001319
27/01/2023
14:52:48
GMT
117
56.9600
XLON
700836263002231
27/01/2023
14:56:34
GMT
135
56.9600
XLON
700836263002746
27/01/2023
14:59:10
GMT
24
56.9600
XLON
700836263003119
27/01/2023
14:59:10
GMT
86
56.9600
XLON
700836263003120
27/01/2023
14:59:48
GMT
89
56.9400
XLON
700836263003188
27/01/2023
15:02:25
GMT
120
56.9600
XLON
700836263003693
27/01/2023
15:07:36
GMT
164
56.9000
XLON
700836263004292
27/01/2023
15:12:36
GMT
52
56.9200
XLON
700836263004934
27/01/2023
15:12:36
GMT
171
56.9200
XLON
700836263004933
27/01/2023
15:18:14
GMT
73
56.9000
XLON
700836263005513
27/01/2023
15:20:15
GMT
88
56.9000
XLON
700836263005683
27/01/2023
15:20:15
GMT
143
56.9000
XLON
700836263005682
27/01/2023
15:21:08
GMT
64
56.9000
XLON
700836263005793
27/01/2023
15:28:07
GMT
26
56.9000
XLON
700836263006596
27/01/2023
15:31:01
GMT
2
56.9200
XLON
700836263007000
27/01/2023
15:31:01
GMT
32
56.9400
XLON
700836263007002
27/01/2023
15:31:01
GMT
45
56.9400
XLON
700836263007001
27/01/2023
15:32:15
GMT
31
56.9400
XLON
700836263007216
27/01/2023
15:32:15
GMT
70
56.9400
XLON
700836263007215
27/01/2023
15:32:15
GMT
72
56.9400
XLON
700836263007211
27/01/2023
15:34:01
GMT
132
56.9200
XLON
700836263007461
27/01/2023
15:34:14
GMT
75
56.9200
XLON
700836263007527
27/01/2023
15:39:55
GMT
70
56.9400
XLON
700836263008131
27/01/2023
15:41:28
GMT
70
56.9400
XLON
700836263008280
27/01/2023
15:41:28
GMT
95
56.9400
XLON
700836263008278
27/01/2023
15:43:44
GMT
74
56.9400
XLON
700836263008597
27/01/2023
15:46:02
GMT
72
56.9400
XLON
700836263008825
27/01/2023
15:47:06
GMT
81
56.9000
XLON
700836263009004
27/01/2023
15:50:43
GMT
64
56.8800
XLON
700836263009616
27/01/2023
15:55:40
GMT
18
56.8800
XLON
700836263010393
27/01/2023
15:55:40
GMT
44
56.8800
XLON
700836263010392
27/01/2023
16:00:08
GMT
31
56.8800
XLON
700836263011060
27/01/2023
16:00:08
GMT
192
56.8800
XLON
700836263011061
27/01/2023
16:00:14
GMT
108
56.8800
XLON
700836263011072
27/01/2023
16:05:46
GMT
275
56.8600
XLON
700836263011928
27/01/2023
16:10:04
GMT
82
56.8200
XLON
700836263012603
27/01/2023
16:15:04
GMT
15
56.8200
XLON
700836263013351
27/01/2023
16:15:12
GMT
25
56.8400
XLON
700836263013387
27/01/2023
16:15:12
GMT
80
56.8400
XLON
700836263013386
27/01/2023
16:18:53
GMT
45
56.8600
XLON
700836263014061
27/01/2023
16:19:59
GMT
19
56.8800
XLON
700836263014187
27/01/2023
16:19:59
GMT
46
56.8800
XLON
700836263014186
27/01/2023
16:20:29
GMT
95
56.8600
XLON
700836263014280
27/01/2023
16:21:54
GMT
9
56.8600
XLON
700836263014593
27/01/2023
16:23:24
GMT
24
56.8800
XLON
700836263014787
27/01/2023
16:23:24
GMT
58
56.8800
XLON
700836263014786
27/01/2023
16:25:12
GMT
171
56.8800
XLON
700836263015084
27/01/2023
16:28:55
GMT
29
56.8600
XLON
700836263016064
27/01/2023
16:29:02
GMT
67
56.8600
XLON
700836263016072
27/01/2023
16:29:08
GMT
65
56.8800
XLON
700836263016097
27/01/2023
16:29:41
GMT
70
56.8800
XLON
700836263016300
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737182/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-30