InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 30

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 27 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 27 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.7800 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.1000 Average price paid per share: £ 56.9576

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,411,834 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 9,500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.1000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.7800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.9576

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 27/01/2023 08:13:19 GMT 160 56.7800 XLON 700836262972568 27/01/2023 08:36:51 GMT 90 56.9000 XLON 700836262975436 27/01/2023 08:40:20 GMT 119 56.9000 XLON 700836262975909 27/01/2023 08:46:02 GMT 34 56.9600 XLON 700836262976514 27/01/2023 08:46:02 GMT 53 56.9600 XLON 700836262976515 27/01/2023 08:52:26 GMT 66 56.9800 XLON 700836262977124 27/01/2023 08:55:55 GMT 71 56.9600 XLON 700836262977349 27/01/2023 09:05:06 GMT 74 56.9400 XLON 700836262978053 27/01/2023 09:11:30 GMT 23 57.0000 XLON 700836262978719 27/01/2023 09:11:30 GMT 50 57.0000 XLON 700836262978717 27/01/2023 09:11:30 GMT 58 57.0000 XLON 700836262978718 27/01/2023 09:11:30 GMT 103 57.0400 XLON 700836262978703 27/01/2023 09:26:39 GMT 33 57.0000 XLON 700836262979745 27/01/2023 09:26:39 GMT 35 57.0000 XLON 700836262979744 27/01/2023 09:26:39 GMT 85 57.0000 XLON 700836262979741 27/01/2023 09:40:59 GMT 169 57.0800 XLON 700836262980650 27/01/2023 09:47:30 GMT 101 57.0400 XLON 700836262980914 27/01/2023 09:55:56 GMT 104 57.0600 XLON 700836262981422 27/01/2023 10:08:46 GMT 119 56.9800 XLON 700836262982187 27/01/2023 10:15:43 GMT 84 56.9600 XLON 700836262982581 27/01/2023 10:28:28 GMT 93 56.9000 XLON 700836262983403 27/01/2023 10:44:26 GMT 70 56.9400 XLON 700836262984444 27/01/2023 10:55:32 GMT 161 57.0000 XLON 700836262984902 27/01/2023 11:01:26 GMT 131 57.0400 XLON 700836262985396 27/01/2023 11:08:46 GMT 81 57.0800 XLON 700836262985770 27/01/2023 11:08:46 GMT 100 57.0800 XLON 700836262985771 27/01/2023 11:13:40 GMT 111 57.0200 XLON 700836262986048 27/01/2023 11:27:40 GMT 20 57.0200 XLON 700836262986807 27/01/2023 11:27:40 GMT 68 57.0200 XLON 700836262986806 27/01/2023 11:37:50 GMT 89 57.0000 XLON 700836262987327 27/01/2023 11:58:40 GMT 93 57.0400 XLON 700836262988322 27/01/2023 12:07:54 GMT 7 57.0600 XLON 700836262989057 27/01/2023 12:07:54 GMT 72 57.0600 XLON 700836262989056 27/01/2023 12:28:23 GMT 19 57.0400 XLON 700836262990098 27/01/2023 12:28:23 GMT 57 57.0400 XLON 700836262990099 27/01/2023 12:36:48 GMT 94 57.0200 XLON 700836262990397 27/01/2023 12:40:38 GMT 112 57.0200 XLON 700836262990537 27/01/2023 12:51:01 GMT 114 56.9600 XLON 700836262990945 27/01/2023 12:58:23 GMT 66 56.9000 XLON 700836262991297 27/01/2023 13:25:04 GMT 76 57.0800 XLON 700836262992367 27/01/2023 13:27:12 GMT 29 57.0800 XLON 700836262992523 27/01/2023 13:27:12 GMT 171 57.0800 XLON 700836262992522 27/01/2023 13:30:00 GMT 122 57.0600 XLON 700836262992883 27/01/2023 13:30:00 GMT 117 57.1000 XLON 700836262992872 27/01/2023 13:41:57 GMT 2 57.1000 XLON 700836262993975 27/01/2023 13:41:57 GMT 2 57.1000 XLON 700836262993976 27/01/2023 13:41:57 GMT 50 57.1000 XLON 700836262993974 27/01/2023 13:43:52 GMT 107 57.1000 XLON 700836262994094 27/01/2023 13:48:55 GMT 85 57.0400 XLON 700836262994420 27/01/2023 13:53:31 GMT 67 57.0400 XLON 700836262994876 27/01/2023 13:58:46 GMT 120 56.9800 XLON 700836262995395 27/01/2023 14:02:56 GMT 14 56.9400 XLON 700836262995728 27/01/2023 14:02:56 GMT 53 56.9400 XLON 700836262995729 27/01/2023 14:09:22 GMT 65 56.9800 XLON 700836262996160 27/01/2023 14:09:22 GMT 87 57.0000 XLON 700836262996154 27/01/2023 14:16:08 GMT 73 56.9000 XLON 700836262996630 27/01/2023 14:20:04 GMT 81 56.8600 XLON 700836262996963 27/01/2023 14:23:18 GMT 73 56.8800 XLON 700836262997220 27/01/2023 14:29:59 GMT 65 56.8800 XLON 700836262997961 27/01/2023 14:32:41 GMT 239 56.9600 XLON 700836262998815 27/01/2023 14:33:50 GMT 93 56.9400 XLON 700836262999142 27/01/2023 14:36:59 GMT 117 57.0000 XLON 700836262999719 27/01/2023 14:39:44 GMT 107 57.0200 XLON 700836263000080 27/01/2023 14:43:59 GMT 77 56.9800 XLON 700836263000697 27/01/2023 14:48:24 GMT 83 57.0000 XLON 700836263001334 27/01/2023 14:48:24 GMT 231 57.0000 XLON 700836263001319 27/01/2023 14:52:48 GMT 117 56.9600 XLON 700836263002231 27/01/2023 14:56:34 GMT 135 56.9600 XLON 700836263002746 27/01/2023 14:59:10 GMT 24 56.9600 XLON 700836263003119 27/01/2023 14:59:10 GMT 86 56.9600 XLON 700836263003120 27/01/2023 14:59:48 GMT 89 56.9400 XLON 700836263003188 27/01/2023 15:02:25 GMT 120 56.9600 XLON 700836263003693 27/01/2023 15:07:36 GMT 164 56.9000 XLON 700836263004292 27/01/2023 15:12:36 GMT 52 56.9200 XLON 700836263004934 27/01/2023 15:12:36 GMT 171 56.9200 XLON 700836263004933 27/01/2023 15:18:14 GMT 73 56.9000 XLON 700836263005513 27/01/2023 15:20:15 GMT 88 56.9000 XLON 700836263005683 27/01/2023 15:20:15 GMT 143 56.9000 XLON 700836263005682 27/01/2023 15:21:08 GMT 64 56.9000 XLON 700836263005793 27/01/2023 15:28:07 GMT 26 56.9000 XLON 700836263006596 27/01/2023 15:31:01 GMT 2 56.9200 XLON 700836263007000 27/01/2023 15:31:01 GMT 32 56.9400 XLON 700836263007002 27/01/2023 15:31:01 GMT 45 56.9400 XLON 700836263007001 27/01/2023 15:32:15 GMT 31 56.9400 XLON 700836263007216 27/01/2023 15:32:15 GMT 70 56.9400 XLON 700836263007215 27/01/2023 15:32:15 GMT 72 56.9400 XLON 700836263007211 27/01/2023 15:34:01 GMT 132 56.9200 XLON 700836263007461 27/01/2023 15:34:14 GMT 75 56.9200 XLON 700836263007527 27/01/2023 15:39:55 GMT 70 56.9400 XLON 700836263008131 27/01/2023 15:41:28 GMT 70 56.9400 XLON 700836263008280 27/01/2023 15:41:28 GMT 95 56.9400 XLON 700836263008278 27/01/2023 15:43:44 GMT 74 56.9400 XLON 700836263008597 27/01/2023 15:46:02 GMT 72 56.9400 XLON 700836263008825 27/01/2023 15:47:06 GMT 81 56.9000 XLON 700836263009004 27/01/2023 15:50:43 GMT 64 56.8800 XLON 700836263009616 27/01/2023 15:55:40 GMT 18 56.8800 XLON 700836263010393 27/01/2023 15:55:40 GMT 44 56.8800 XLON 700836263010392 27/01/2023 16:00:08 GMT 31 56.8800 XLON 700836263011060 27/01/2023 16:00:08 GMT 192 56.8800 XLON 700836263011061 27/01/2023 16:00:14 GMT 108 56.8800 XLON 700836263011072 27/01/2023 16:05:46 GMT 275 56.8600 XLON 700836263011928 27/01/2023 16:10:04 GMT 82 56.8200 XLON 700836263012603 27/01/2023 16:15:04 GMT 15 56.8200 XLON 700836263013351 27/01/2023 16:15:12 GMT 25 56.8400 XLON 700836263013387 27/01/2023 16:15:12 GMT 80 56.8400 XLON 700836263013386 27/01/2023 16:18:53 GMT 45 56.8600 XLON 700836263014061 27/01/2023 16:19:59 GMT 19 56.8800 XLON 700836263014187 27/01/2023 16:19:59 GMT 46 56.8800 XLON 700836263014186 27/01/2023 16:20:29 GMT 95 56.8600 XLON 700836263014280 27/01/2023 16:21:54 GMT 9 56.8600 XLON 700836263014593 27/01/2023 16:23:24 GMT 24 56.8800 XLON 700836263014787 27/01/2023 16:23:24 GMT 58 56.8800 XLON 700836263014786 27/01/2023 16:25:12 GMT 171 56.8800 XLON 700836263015084 27/01/2023 16:28:55 GMT 29 56.8600 XLON 700836263016064 27/01/2023 16:29:02 GMT 67 56.8600 XLON 700836263016072 27/01/2023 16:29:08 GMT 65 56.8800 XLON 700836263016097 27/01/2023 16:29:41 GMT 70 56.8800 XLON 700836263016300

