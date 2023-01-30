Anzeige
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 30

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)(NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)The Company announces that on 27 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:27 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,500
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.7800
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.1000
Average price paid per share:£ 56.9576

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,411,834 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 9,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

9,500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.1000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.7800

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.9576

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

27/01/2023

08:13:19

GMT

160

56.7800

XLON

700836262972568

27/01/2023

08:36:51

GMT

90

56.9000

XLON

700836262975436

27/01/2023

08:40:20

GMT

119

56.9000

XLON

700836262975909

27/01/2023

08:46:02

GMT

34

56.9600

XLON

700836262976514

27/01/2023

08:46:02

GMT

53

56.9600

XLON

700836262976515

27/01/2023

08:52:26

GMT

66

56.9800

XLON

700836262977124

27/01/2023

08:55:55

GMT

71

56.9600

XLON

700836262977349

27/01/2023

09:05:06

GMT

74

56.9400

XLON

700836262978053

27/01/2023

09:11:30

GMT

23

57.0000

XLON

700836262978719

27/01/2023

09:11:30

GMT

50

57.0000

XLON

700836262978717

27/01/2023

09:11:30

GMT

58

57.0000

XLON

700836262978718

27/01/2023

09:11:30

GMT

103

57.0400

XLON

700836262978703

27/01/2023

09:26:39

GMT

33

57.0000

XLON

700836262979745

27/01/2023

09:26:39

GMT

35

57.0000

XLON

700836262979744

27/01/2023

09:26:39

GMT

85

57.0000

XLON

700836262979741

27/01/2023

09:40:59

GMT

169

57.0800

XLON

700836262980650

27/01/2023

09:47:30

GMT

101

57.0400

XLON

700836262980914

27/01/2023

09:55:56

GMT

104

57.0600

XLON

700836262981422

27/01/2023

10:08:46

GMT

119

56.9800

XLON

700836262982187

27/01/2023

10:15:43

GMT

84

56.9600

XLON

700836262982581

27/01/2023

10:28:28

GMT

93

56.9000

XLON

700836262983403

27/01/2023

10:44:26

GMT

70

56.9400

XLON

700836262984444

27/01/2023

10:55:32

GMT

161

57.0000

XLON

700836262984902

27/01/2023

11:01:26

GMT

131

57.0400

XLON

700836262985396

27/01/2023

11:08:46

GMT

81

57.0800

XLON

700836262985770

27/01/2023

11:08:46

GMT

100

57.0800

XLON

700836262985771

27/01/2023

11:13:40

GMT

111

57.0200

XLON

700836262986048

27/01/2023

11:27:40

GMT

20

57.0200

XLON

700836262986807

27/01/2023

11:27:40

GMT

68

57.0200

XLON

700836262986806

27/01/2023

11:37:50

GMT

89

57.0000

XLON

700836262987327

27/01/2023

11:58:40

GMT

93

57.0400

XLON

700836262988322

27/01/2023

12:07:54

GMT

7

57.0600

XLON

700836262989057

27/01/2023

12:07:54

GMT

72

57.0600

XLON

700836262989056

27/01/2023

12:28:23

GMT

19

57.0400

XLON

700836262990098

27/01/2023

12:28:23

GMT

57

57.0400

XLON

700836262990099

27/01/2023

12:36:48

GMT

94

57.0200

XLON

700836262990397

27/01/2023

12:40:38

GMT

112

57.0200

XLON

700836262990537

27/01/2023

12:51:01

GMT

114

56.9600

XLON

700836262990945

27/01/2023

12:58:23

GMT

66

56.9000

XLON

700836262991297

27/01/2023

13:25:04

GMT

76

57.0800

XLON

700836262992367

27/01/2023

13:27:12

GMT

29

57.0800

XLON

700836262992523

27/01/2023

13:27:12

GMT

171

57.0800

XLON

700836262992522

27/01/2023

13:30:00

GMT

122

57.0600

XLON

700836262992883

27/01/2023

13:30:00

GMT

117

57.1000

XLON

700836262992872

27/01/2023

13:41:57

GMT

2

57.1000

XLON

700836262993975

27/01/2023

13:41:57

GMT

2

57.1000

XLON

700836262993976

27/01/2023

13:41:57

GMT

50

57.1000

XLON

700836262993974

27/01/2023

13:43:52

GMT

107

57.1000

XLON

700836262994094

27/01/2023

13:48:55

GMT

85

57.0400

XLON

700836262994420

27/01/2023

13:53:31

GMT

67

57.0400

XLON

700836262994876

27/01/2023

13:58:46

GMT

120

56.9800

XLON

700836262995395

27/01/2023

14:02:56

GMT

14

56.9400

XLON

700836262995728

27/01/2023

14:02:56

GMT

53

56.9400

XLON

700836262995729

27/01/2023

14:09:22

GMT

65

56.9800

XLON

700836262996160

27/01/2023

14:09:22

GMT

87

57.0000

XLON

700836262996154

27/01/2023

14:16:08

GMT

73

56.9000

XLON

700836262996630

27/01/2023

14:20:04

GMT

81

56.8600

XLON

700836262996963

27/01/2023

14:23:18

GMT

73

56.8800

XLON

700836262997220

27/01/2023

14:29:59

GMT

65

56.8800

XLON

700836262997961

27/01/2023

14:32:41

GMT

239

56.9600

XLON

700836262998815

27/01/2023

14:33:50

GMT

93

56.9400

XLON

700836262999142

27/01/2023

14:36:59

GMT

117

57.0000

XLON

700836262999719

27/01/2023

14:39:44

GMT

107

57.0200

XLON

700836263000080

27/01/2023

14:43:59

GMT

77

56.9800

XLON

700836263000697

27/01/2023

14:48:24

GMT

83

57.0000

XLON

700836263001334

27/01/2023

14:48:24

GMT

231

57.0000

XLON

700836263001319

27/01/2023

14:52:48

GMT

117

56.9600

XLON

700836263002231

27/01/2023

14:56:34

GMT

135

56.9600

XLON

700836263002746

27/01/2023

14:59:10

GMT

24

56.9600

XLON

700836263003119

27/01/2023

14:59:10

GMT

86

56.9600

XLON

700836263003120

27/01/2023

14:59:48

GMT

89

56.9400

XLON

700836263003188

27/01/2023

15:02:25

GMT

120

56.9600

XLON

700836263003693

27/01/2023

15:07:36

GMT

164

56.9000

XLON

700836263004292

27/01/2023

15:12:36

GMT

52

56.9200

XLON

700836263004934

27/01/2023

15:12:36

GMT

171

56.9200

XLON

700836263004933

27/01/2023

15:18:14

GMT

73

56.9000

XLON

700836263005513

27/01/2023

15:20:15

GMT

88

56.9000

XLON

700836263005683

27/01/2023

15:20:15

GMT

143

56.9000

XLON

700836263005682

27/01/2023

15:21:08

GMT

64

56.9000

XLON

700836263005793

27/01/2023

15:28:07

GMT

26

56.9000

XLON

700836263006596

27/01/2023

15:31:01

GMT

2

56.9200

XLON

700836263007000

27/01/2023

15:31:01

GMT

32

56.9400

XLON

700836263007002

27/01/2023

15:31:01

GMT

45

56.9400

XLON

700836263007001

27/01/2023

15:32:15

GMT

31

56.9400

XLON

700836263007216

27/01/2023

15:32:15

GMT

70

56.9400

XLON

700836263007215

27/01/2023

15:32:15

GMT

72

56.9400

XLON

700836263007211

27/01/2023

15:34:01

GMT

132

56.9200

XLON

700836263007461

27/01/2023

15:34:14

GMT

75

56.9200

XLON

700836263007527

27/01/2023

15:39:55

GMT

70

56.9400

XLON

700836263008131

27/01/2023

15:41:28

GMT

70

56.9400

XLON

700836263008280

27/01/2023

15:41:28

GMT

95

56.9400

XLON

700836263008278

27/01/2023

15:43:44

GMT

74

56.9400

XLON

700836263008597

27/01/2023

15:46:02

GMT

72

56.9400

XLON

700836263008825

27/01/2023

15:47:06

GMT

81

56.9000

XLON

700836263009004

27/01/2023

15:50:43

GMT

64

56.8800

XLON

700836263009616

27/01/2023

15:55:40

GMT

18

56.8800

XLON

700836263010393

27/01/2023

15:55:40

GMT

44

56.8800

XLON

700836263010392

27/01/2023

16:00:08

GMT

31

56.8800

XLON

700836263011060

27/01/2023

16:00:08

GMT

192

56.8800

XLON

700836263011061

27/01/2023

16:00:14

GMT

108

56.8800

XLON

700836263011072

27/01/2023

16:05:46

GMT

275

56.8600

XLON

700836263011928

27/01/2023

16:10:04

GMT

82

56.8200

XLON

700836263012603

27/01/2023

16:15:04

GMT

15

56.8200

XLON

700836263013351

27/01/2023

16:15:12

GMT

25

56.8400

XLON

700836263013387

27/01/2023

16:15:12

GMT

80

56.8400

XLON

700836263013386

27/01/2023

16:18:53

GMT

45

56.8600

XLON

700836263014061

27/01/2023

16:19:59

GMT

19

56.8800

XLON

700836263014187

27/01/2023

16:19:59

GMT

46

56.8800

XLON

700836263014186

27/01/2023

16:20:29

GMT

95

56.8600

XLON

700836263014280

27/01/2023

16:21:54

GMT

9

56.8600

XLON

700836263014593

27/01/2023

16:23:24

GMT

24

56.8800

XLON

700836263014787

27/01/2023

16:23:24

GMT

58

56.8800

XLON

700836263014786

27/01/2023

16:25:12

GMT

171

56.8800

XLON

700836263015084

27/01/2023

16:28:55

GMT

29

56.8600

XLON

700836263016064

27/01/2023

16:29:02

GMT

67

56.8600

XLON

700836263016072

27/01/2023

16:29:08

GMT

65

56.8800

XLON

700836263016097

27/01/2023

16:29:41

GMT

70

56.8800

XLON

700836263016300

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737182/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-30

