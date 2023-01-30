Intelligent Transportation System Market Worth $52.24 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intelligent transportation system market size is expected to reach USD 52.24 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new Grand View Research, Inc. The continuous advancements in technologies of transportation networks have accelerated the demand for highly efficient transportation systems.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS) segment is expected to witness considerable growth at 10.2% CAGR over the forecast period. The APTS system's various benefits such as improving road congestion & community mobility offer an equitable transportation system and improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles, creating robust market opportunities.

The automotive telematics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% through 2030. Advancements in 5G connectivity, supportive government initiatives for the automobile sector, and the increasing role of smartphones in automotive applications, are expected to drive the segment growth notable in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific intelligent transportation system market is expected to witness considerable growth with a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030. The high demand for advanced telecommunications and automotive technologies and heavy investments in the development and adoption of ITS solutions across Singapore , India , China , and Japan which is driving the ITS industry growth in the region.

The rising adoption of the fourth industrial revolution is likely to boost the growth of smart cities across Asia Pacific countries, which, in turn, will accelerate the demand for intelligent transport solutions, supporting new demand trends in the industry.

Read 160-page market research report, "Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application (Traffic Management, Road Safety & Security), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Intelligent Transportation System Market Growth & Trends

The latest technologies, such as electronic toll collection and blind-spot detection have led to continuously redefining the prospects and expectations for sustainable management of traffic and transportation networks. The growing need to present real-time traffic information, equipped with artificial intelligence and virtual reality, to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers is boosting the growth of the intelligent transportation system (ITS) industry.

The evolution of IT systems and growing telecommunications technologies adoption is anticipated to assist in reducing air pollution, traffic congestion, and delays. Furthermore, the implementation of modern traffic management systems that focus on utilizing real-time data and simultaneously address the impact criteria is creating a positive market outlook.

The integration of energy distribution & charging systems such as smart grids in ITS helps distribution agencies in real-time data utilizations to plan and implement capacity expansion strategies for the future. This is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. According to the reports drafted by the Department of Transport of the Republic of Korea on the ITS development strategy, ITS can help in reducing traffic congestion, fuel consumption, greenhouse emissions, and prevent automobile idling.

The growing data volumes involved in ITS are creating the need for driving demand for advanced data processing solutions across the globe. The market players are developing their ITS solutions integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications to attract potential business clients. For instance, in December 2020, Lanner unveiled its Edge AI computing and connectivity services for multiple mobile applications.

The deployment of the Edge AI computing and connectivity services on ferries, fleets, subways, and trucks enabled fleet managers to digitalize their tasks and monitor distributed vehicles remotely with a consolidated management solution has accelerated the ITS industry growth.

Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intelligent transportation system market based on type, application, and region

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Emergency Medical System (EMS)

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Traffic Management

Road Safety And Security

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road Tolling Systems

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

UAE



KSA

List of Key Players in the Intelligent Transportation System Market

Agero, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

EFKON GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Thales Group

Xerox Corporation

Ricardo

Sensys Networks, Inc.

Telenav, Inc.

Iteris, Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom

Lanner

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

TomTom International BV

TransCore

The global vehicle tracking system market size is anticipated to be worth USD 60.88 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as technological iterations and growing digitization within the automotive industry, paired with the continuous growth of the logistics and automobile industry worldwide, are encouraging the growth of the market. The surge in the sales of heavy and light commercial vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global public transportation market size is expected to reach USD 309.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028. The market is driven by the economic growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa and the increasing number of megacities in the region. According to the World Economic Forum data, by the year 2030, six cities will emerge as new megacities, including Dar es Salaam, Luanda, and Chennai, as the population keeps flocking to urban areas. Increasing government initiatives and the development of smart cities also facilitate the growth of public transportation.

The global smart transportation market size is estimated to reach USD 285.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The need for an efficient management system is predicted to increase with the growing number of on-road cars and the reducing efficiency of existing transport infrastructure. Favorable government initiatives for building better infrastructure and smooth running of existing transport systems are expected to boost the market growth.

