Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Termination of discussions between HPAC & Istesso

London, January 30
HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED
("HPAC")
30 January 2023
TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN HPAC AND ISTESSO LIMITED ("ISTESSO")
HPAC (LSE: HPA1), a London listed special purpose acquisition company, notes the recent press speculation regarding a possible business combination with Istesso. HPAC confirms that discussions with Istesso and its major shareholder have been terminated. An announcement regarding any potential extension of the deadline to implement a business combination will be made in due course.
The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of HPAC is Peter Soliman, Company Secretary.
About HPAC:
Hambro Perks Acquisition Company is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of the Island of Guernsey with number 69093 and for the purpose of acquiring a majority (or otherwise controlling) stake in a company or operating business through a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganisation or similar transaction. HPAC intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses with principal business operations in the United Kingdom, a member state of the European Economic Area or Switzerland.