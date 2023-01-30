Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Termination of discussions between HPAC & Istesso

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION

HAMBRO PERKS ACQUISITION COMPANY LIMITED

("HPAC")

30 January 2023

TERMINATION OF DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN HPAC AND ISTESSO LIMITED ("ISTESSO")

HPAC (LSE: HPA1), a London listed special purpose acquisition company, notes the recent press speculation regarding a possible business combination with Istesso. HPAC confirms that discussions with Istesso and its major shareholder have been terminated. An announcement regarding any potential extension of the deadline to implement a business combination will be made in due course.

About HPAC:

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of the Island of Guernsey with number 69093 and for the purpose of acquiring a majority (or otherwise controlling) stake in a company or operating business through a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganisation or similar transaction. HPAC intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses with principal business operations in the United Kingdom, a member state of the European Economic Area or Switzerland.