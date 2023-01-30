

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni S.p.A. (E), an Italian energy firm, and its partner Total Energies SE (TTE), a French petroleum company, completed the transfer of a 30 percent interest in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon to QatarEnergy.



Financial terms of this transaction are not known.



With this transfer, Eni will hold a 35 percent interest in the blocks, followed by QatarEnergy a 30 percent, and the operator- TotalEnergies the remaining 35 percent.



'The operation strengthens the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy, a partner in Qatar, Oman, Mexico, Morocco and Mozambique, and confirms the interest of the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean,' Eni said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

