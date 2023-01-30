Anzeige
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
30.01.23
08:00 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,130
+11,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,30008:39
Dow Jones News
30.01.2023 | 08:31
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Unaudited NAV for December 2022

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) Unaudited NAV for December 2022 30-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Arix Bioscience plc

Unaudited NAV for December 2022

LONDON, 30 January 2023: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") of the Company for the date ended 31 December 2022 as follows: 

NAV Breakdown 
Date                                     Total NAV 
         Listed Portfolio Unlisted Portfolio Cash  Other Interests      NAV per share 
31 December 2022 
         GBP47.0m      GBP56.2m       GBP123.4m GBP3.0m      GBP229.6m  GBP1.78 
(unaudited)

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  219090 
EQS News ID:  1545893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545893&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
