Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Xetra
30.01.23
09:28 Uhr
57,50 Euro
-1,09
-1,86 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7057,7109:51
57,7257,7409:51
Dow Jones News
30.01.2023 | 08:31
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -3-

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022 30-Jan-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 30 January 2023 LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 108.9% IN FY 2022 

30 January 
2023 
       Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today 
St.      announces its operational results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022. 
Petersburg, 
Russia

FY 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 11.1% y-o-y to RUB 537.4 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 530.2 billion, representing 11.4% y-o-y growth

-- Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales increased by 2.3%, driven by 5.0% LFL Average Ticket growth

-- The total number of stores reached 820, including 259 hypermarkets and 561 small format stores

-- Total Selling Space increased by 1.9%, reaching 1,788.2 thousand sq. m.

-- Online Sales grew by 108.9% y-o-y to RUB 40.4 billion

Q4 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 0.6% y-o-y to RUB 148.2 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 145.8 billion, representing 0.7% y-o-y growth

-- Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales declined by 1.3%, as a result of LFL Average Ticket and LFL Traffic decreaseby 0.5% and 0.8% respectively

-- The Company opened 1 hypermarket and 24 small-format stores on a gross basis

-- Online Sales grew by 59.4% y-o-y to RUB 11.2 billion 1. Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022 2. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and theresults of Semya stores starting from October 2022 

«In 2022, Russian business as a whole faced exceptional challenges that required decisive measures from 
       Lenta's team: reconfiguring supply chains, establishing relationships with new suppliers and setting up 
       payment procedures for transactions involving foreign counterparties. Despite all the difficulties, we 
       were able to meet these challenges, we became even more flexible and efficient, and we continued to 
       develop. 
       An important event in the fourth quarter was the opening of our hypermarket in Tomsk, which we rebuilt 
       from scratch following a fire in 2021. The new store was the first hypermarket that Lenta opened in 2022. 
       One of our priorities in 2022 was to improve the model for our Mini Lenta stores, and we can see the 
       results of this work-specifically, the gradual improvement in the results of our convenience stores. 
       Notably, we achieved positive LFL traffic at these stores in November and December. We plan to further 
Vladimir   increase the number of Mini Lenta stores. One of the things we are doing for this purpose is expanding 
Sorokin,   our vehicle fleet. In Q4 2022, we purchased 22 Kamaz Kompas-12 medium-duty trucks, which, alongside the 
       existing fleet, will be used to deliver goods to small-format stores. Despite the departure of foreign 
Chief     truck distributors from Russia, we were able to find a replacement in the Russian market in a very short 
Executive   time. 
Officer 
       Shoppers continued to economize in 2022 and gradually shifted to cheaper products. We reviewed our 
       product range during the year, adjusting it accordingly to meet the needs of our customers. We expanded 
       the range of products in lower price segments and stepped up our use of promotional and personal offers 
       for our customers. We see that shoppers have responded positively to the changes in our stores' offer, 
       and Lenta's price perception is improving. 
       In terms of the Online segment, we continue to combine the operational processes of Lenta Online and 
       Utkonos, and we are also committed to expanding and improving our online offer for customers. The Lenta 
       Online service has begun delivering orders around the clock: as of today, 40 Lenta hypermarkets and 
       supermarkets offer round-the-clock delivery in 11 cities, and we have no intention of stopping there, as 
       we plan to expand the service throughout Russia. 
       I would like to thank our team for their continued effort and dedication. This year marks the Company's 
       30th anniversary. I am confident that we will become even stronger in this milestone year as we continue 
       to consistently implement our strategy». Q4 & FY 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y

Sales3 

Q4'22  Q4'21  Change % Change FY'22  FY'21  Change % Change 
Total Sales (RUB million)  148,157 147,316 841  0.6%   537,401 483 641 53,760 11.1% 
Retail Sales         145,816 144,813 1,003 0.7%   530,197 475 787 54,409 11.4% 
Hypermarkets4        121,703 122,652 -949  -0.8%  431,867 418 061 13,806 3.3% 
Small Formats        22,992 22,161 831  3.7%   90,478 57 727 32,751 56.7% 
Utkonos5           1,121  -    1,121 -    7,852  -    7 ,852 - 
Wholesale6          2,341  2,503  -162  -6.5%  7,204  7 853  -649  -8.3% 
Average Ticket (RUB)     1,116  1,146  -30  -2.6%  1,051  1 092  -41  -3.8% 
Hypermarkets         1,452  1,458  -6   -0.4%  1,351  1 284  68   5.3% 
Small Formats        494   524   -30  -5.8%  494   525   -30  -5.8% 
Utkonos           3,599  -    3,599 -    4,115  -    4,115 - 
Number of Tickets (millions) 131   126   4   3.4%   505   436   69   15.8% 
Hypermarkets         84   84   0   -0.4%  320   326   -6   -1.9% 
Small Formats        47   42   4   10.1%  183   110   73   66.4% 
Utkonos           0.3   -    0.3  -    2    -    2   -

Stores and Selling Space 

Q4'22   Q4'21   Change % Change FY'22   FY'21   Change  % Change 
Total Retail Stores (eop)   820    757    63   8.3%   820    757    63    8.3% 
Hypermarkets4         259    258    1    0.4%   259    258    1    0.4% 
Openings            1     0     1    -    1     7     -6    -85.7% 
Closing            0     1     -1   -    0     3     -3    - 
Small Formats         561    499    62   12.4%  561    499    62    12.4% 
Openings            24    90    -66   -73.3%  104    369    -265   -71.8% 
Closing            16    6     10   -    42    9     33    - 
New Selling Space (sqm, eop)  7,896   29,167  -21,271 -72.9%  33,233  236,385  -203,152 -85.9% 
Hypermarkets4         5,252   -5,225  10,477 0.0%   5,252   9,780   -4,528  -46.3% 
Small Formats         2,644   34,392  -31,748 -92.3%  27,981  226,605  -198,624 -87.7% 
Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,788,216 1,754,983 33,233 1.9%   1,788,216 1,754,983 33,233  1.9% 
Hypermarkets4         1,415,820 1,410,568 5,252  0.4%   1,415,820 1,410,568 5,252  0.4% 
Small Formats         372,396  344,415  27,981 8.1%   372,396  344,415  27,981  8.1%

LFL Results7 

Q4'22            FY'22 
       Sales Average Ticket Traffic Sales Average Ticket Traffic 
Total Retail -1.3% -0.5%     -0.8%  2.3% 5.0%      -2.6% 
Hypermarkets -0.4% -0.4%     -0.1%  3.0% 5.7%      -2.6% 
Small Formats -6.2% -4.1%     -2.2%  -3.6% -0.8%     -2.8%

Online Sales3 

Q4'22 Q4'21 Change % Change FY'22 FY'21 Change % Change 
Total Online Sales (RUB million) 11,210 7,033 4,178 59.4%  40,400 19,340 21,060 108.9% 
Online Partners         4,287 3,619 669  18.5%  12,059 10,625 1,434 13.5% 
Lenta Online8          5,802 3,414 2,388 69.9%  20,489 8,715 11,774 135.1% 
Utkonos9             1,121 -   1,121 -    7,852 -   7,852 - 
Average Online Ticket (RUB)   2,189 1,957 232  11.8%  2,252 1,851 401  21.7% 
Online Partners         1,941 1,844 97   5.3%   1,913 1,808 105  5.8% 
Lenta Online8          2,230 2,093 137  6.5%   2,107 1,906 202  10.6% 
Utkonos9             3,599 -   3,599 -    4,102 -   4,102 - 
Total Online Orders (thousands) 5,121 3,593 1,528 42.5%  17,938 10,448 7,490 71.7% 
Online Partners         2,208 1,962 246  12.5%  6,302 5,875 427  7.3% 
Lenta Online8          2,601 1,631 970  59.5%  9,722 4,573 5,149 112.6% 
Utkonos9             312  -   312  -    1,914 -   1,914 -

For Q4 2022 monthly operating results, please refer to Appendix 1

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Historical numbers were adjusted following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets.

5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September 2022 and the results of Semya stores starting from October 2022.

8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B) Q4 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -2-

In Q4 2022, Total Sales increased by 0.6% to RUB 148.2 billion. Lenta's Retail Sales in Q4 2022 increased by 0.7% to RUB 145.8 billion, compared to RUB 144.8 billion in Q4 2021, driven by 1.9% Total Selling Space organic growth which was partially offset by LFL Sales decline of 1.3%. Overall Sales Density in Q4 2022 decreased by 0.4% year-over-year.

In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to note a change in customer behavior driven primarily by a decrease in real disposable income and in consumer confidence. The emigration of the wealthiest segments of the population, a slowdown in inflation and slower growth in terms of retail trade turnover also put pressure on the Company's results. Our customers now tend to buy products from lower price segments and reduce their expenses on spirits and non-food categories, including home appliences, children's toys and seasonal non-food items. Meanwhile, the growth rate in the Online channel has contied to slow down.

In Q4 2022, the total Number of Tickets increased by 3.4% thanks to the above-mentioned organic expansion and gradual improvement in the performance of our Lenta Mini stores, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 2.6% primarily due to the increasing share of small-format stores' sales in total Retail Sales.

Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of the consolidation, represented 1.6% of Total Sales and decreased by 6.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In Q4 2022, Total LFL Sales decrease by 1.3%, as a result of Total Retail LFL Traffic decline by 0.8%, which was further amplified by Total Average Ticket decrease of 0.5%.

In Q4 2022, Lenta continued to improve its loyalty program and actively worked on assortment tailoring and promo. In December, the Company launched a loyalty campaign called Five Steps to a Free Product, which had a positive impact on traffic and resulted in an increase in the average number of tickets per customer. In Q4 2022, 1.5 million new loyalty cards were activated, with the total number of loyalty cards issued reaching to 26.9 million. Transactions using loyalty cards slightly increased compared to Q3 2022 and accounted for 97.3% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos.

Hypermarket Sales represented 83.5% of total Retail Sales in Q4 2022. Hypermarkets Sales declined by 0.8% driven by a decrease of LFL Average Ticket by 0.4% and LFL Traffic by 0.1%. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations, which led to a sales density improvement of 3.0% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, Lenta opened one hypermarket in Tomsk which was rebuilt from scratch following a fire in 2021.

In 2022, Lenta put on hold a significant number of store openings due to the macroeconomic conditions and market uncertainties. During Q4 2022, 24 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed 16 underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 561 as of the end of the year. In the reporting period, small-format stores demonstrated decent year-over-year Sales Growth of 3.7%, driven primarily by an organic expansion. Small-format stores' LFL Sales decreased by 6.2% as a result of a 4.1% decrease in the LFL Average Ticket and a 2.2% decline in LFL Traffic.

In Q4 2022, Lenta's Online business demonstrated strong sales growth. During the period, Total Online Sales, including Utkonos, amounted to RUB 11.2 billion, an increase of 59.4% year-over-year correlates with the overall e-grocery market dynamics in Russia, while Total Online Orders were up 42.5% and amounted to 5.1 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,230 an increase of 6.5% year-over-year. In Q4 2022, our online sales via Partners recovered, reversing the negative trend of the previous two quarters. Sales through Partners doubled quarter-on-quarter. Utkonos sales slowed down due to the integration of the Utkonos' operating model and the focus on improving operating efficiency. Online Sales share in Lenta's Total Sales constituted 7.6% of Lenta's Total Sales, compared to 4.8% in the corresponding period of the previous year and 6.9% in Q3 2022.

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta               Lenta 
                  Mariya Filippova 
Tatyana Vlasova          Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
Head of Investor Relations and M&A maria.filippova@lenta.com 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Appendix 1

Q2 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS

Sales3 

October YoY  November YoY  December YoY 
Total Sales (RUB million)  42,295 0.2%  42,120  1.5%  63,743  0.1% 
Retail Sales         41,737 0.9%  41,400  2.0%  62,678  -0.3% 
Hypermarkets4        33,975 -1.3% 34,137  0.2%  53,591  -1.1% 
Small Formats        7,157  3.1%  6,989  7.0%  8,845  1.9% 
Utkonos5           605   -   274   -   242   - 
Wholesale6          557   -33.4% 719   -17.7% 1,064  34.4% 
Average Ticket (RUB)     997   -0.8% 1,024  -4.0% 1,296  -2.7% 
Hypermarkets         1,297  1.3%  1,332  -1.8% 1,676  -0.5% 
Small Formats        462   -5.1% 475   -5.9% 542   -6.0% 
Utkonos           3,770  -   3,568  -   3,262  - 
Number of Tickets (millions) 42   1.7%  40    6.3%  48    2.5% 
Hypermarkets         26   -2.5% 26    2.1%  32    -0.5% 
Small Formats        15   8.7%  15    13.7% 16    8.4% 
Utkonos           0.2   -   0.1   100.0% 0.1   -

Stores and Selling Space 

October  November December 
Total Retail Stores (eop)    801    812    820 
Hypermarkets4          258    259    259 
Openings            0     1     0 
Closing             0     0     0 
Small Formats          543    553    561 
Openings            2     13    9 
Closing             12    3     1 
New Selling Space (sqm, eop)  -5,174  8,711   4,359 
Hypermarkets          0     5,252   0 
Small Formats          -5,174  3,459   4,359 
Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,775,147 1,783,857 1,788,216 
Hypermarkets4          1,410,568 1,415,820 1,415,820 
Small Formats          364,579  368,037  372,396

Online Sales3 

October YoY  November YoY  December YoY 
Total Online Sales (RUB million) 3,304  75.9% 3,253  45.1% 4,654  52.3% 
Online Partners         936   -10.8% 1,263  8.9% 2,088  32.6% 
Lenta Online8          1,763  112.7% 1,715  58.5% 2,324  54.6% 
Utkonos9             605   -   274   -   242   - 
Average Online Ticket (RUB)   2,245  21.5% 2,104  9.9% 2,212  7.1% 
Online Partners         1,927  11.4% 1,850  3.4% 2,009  0.5% 
Lenta Online8          2,136  5.6%  2,182  5.5% 2,347  9.0% 
Utkonos9             3,770  -   3,568  -   3,262  - 
Total Online Orders (thousands) 1,471  44.7% 1,546  32.0% 2,104  42.2% 
Online Partners         486   -20.0% 683   5.4% 1,039  32.0% 
Lenta Online8          825   101.4% 786   50.3% 990   41.8% 
Utkonos9             160   -   77    -   74    100.0%

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Historical numbers were restated following the Company decision to treat four Semya stores as Hypermarkets.

5. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

6. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

7. LFL results include the results of Billa stores starting from September and the results of Semya stores starting from October.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF -3-

8. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

9. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 219092 
News ID:    1545567 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545567&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
TOTALENERGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.