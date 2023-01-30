Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc mit massivem Impact!? Morgen wieder Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
27.01.23
12:19 Uhr
4,720 Euro
-0,020
-0,42 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6604,76008:00
Dow Jones News
30.01.2023 | 08:34
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing

DJ SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing

SThree (STEM) SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing 30-Jan-2023 / 07:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 January 2023

SThree plc

Notice of Investor Briefing

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is today hosting the second in a series of investor briefings providing insight into the Group's markets, strategy and operations.

Today's briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 13:00 GMT and will cover the Group's technology improvement programme. Further to the publication this morning, of the Group's results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, no new financial information will be disclosed in today's investor briefing.

The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Group's website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.

- Ends - 

Enquiries: 
SThree plc               via Alma 
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer 
Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Alma PR                020 3405 0205 
Hilary Buchanan            sthree@almapr.co.uk 
Sam Modlin 
Will Ellis Hancock

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 219068 
EQS News ID:  1545781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.