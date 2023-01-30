Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 20
[30.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,979,000.00
|EUR
|0
|210,035,044.96
|8.7591
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|890,543.52
|88.3476
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|118,117,829.57
|100.2188
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,004,092.70
|108.3891
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,127,476.23
|106.5296
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,846,988.93
|104.2492
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,657,521.52
|99.2461
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,500,303.90
|9.0901
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,638,723.86
|10.2129
