LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L) reported profit before tax of 77.0 million pounds for the year ended 30 November 2022, up 23% in constant currency and up 28% on a reported basis from prior year. Reported EPS from continuing operations was 39.9 pence compared to 30.9 pence. Basic reported and adjusted EPS was 41.0 pence compared to reported 31.9 pence and adjusted 31.8 pence.
On a reported basis, revenue for the year was up 23% to 1.6 billion pounds from 1.3 billion pounds, while net fees increased by 21% to 430.6 million pounds. When presented on a constant currency basis, the net fees increased by 19%.
The Board has proposed to pay a final dividend at 11.0 pence per share. Taken together with the interim dividend of 5.0 pence per share, it gives the total dividend for the year of 16.0 pence per share.
