Medical iSight Establishes Neuroradiology Collaboration with NYU Langone Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical iSight Corp ('MiS'), developer of a next-generation 3D digital surgery platform, is pleased to announce a development partnership with NYU Langone Health's Division of Neuroradiology.

The collaboration will further test MiS' visualization, navigation, and predictive clinical insight algorithms on the image-guided removal of blood clots (thrombectomy) after a stroke, or on blood vessel repair after an aneurysm. The tool is designed to improve procedures that require that a catheter be placed in the groin or wrist, which then must be guided through blood vessels (e.g. carotid arteries, Aorta) to the damaged area.

NYU Langone has an equity interest in MiS as part of the collaboration.

Medical iSight, based in New York and London, is looking forward to working with NYU Langone's interventional radiologists and neurosurgeons to improve preoperative planning and intraoperative navigation to speed clot removal and lessen ischemic tissue damage for stroke victims. Strokes kill 5.5 million people every year and is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide.

Platform Expansion

Medical iSight's CEO, Justin Hall-Tipping, commented: "We are delighted to be working with NYU Langone Health and their world-class doctors to advance our groundbreaking interventional software and deliver on our vision to unite surgical digital information within a single cognitive platform, to make it universally accessible, thereby resulting in better patient outcomes."

About Medical iSight

Medical iSight ("MiS") is developing AI and AR-enabled Surgical Cognition Platform (SCP), which advances surgical planning, intraoperative 3D navigation and real-time predictive data insights. This work delivers evidence-based improvement for interventional and surgical procedures.

Medical iSight's technology has been covered by leading media, including the critically acclaimed award-winning six-part documentary on BBC2 "Your Body Uncovered."

