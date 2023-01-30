Treatt's AGM trading update suggests a more normal and steady pattern of trading has resumed, following the setbacks that caused the profit warning last August. Management has clearly taken rapid steps to address the issues that were identified, and indeed this was already evident in October's FY22 pre-close trading update. Performance remains in line with management expectations and our forecasts are unchanged.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
TREATT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de