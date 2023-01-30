DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CW8G LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 429.4081

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56502

CODE: CW8G LN

ISIN: LU1681043672

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LN Sequence No.: 219094 EQS News ID: 1545979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)