DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.9935

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6006975

CODE: CMU LN

ISIN: LU1602144575

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN Sequence No.: 219182 EQS News ID: 1546157 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546157&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)