30.01.2023
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.7004

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6822622

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU1452600601 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TIPH LN 
Sequence No.:  219174 
EQS News ID:  1546141 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546141&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

