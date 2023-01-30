Anzeige
30.01.2023
Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 140.6819

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4225410

CODE: DAXX LN

ISIN: LU0252633754

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0252633754 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DAXX LN 
Sequence No.:  219107 
EQS News ID:  1546005 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)

