Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 287.9989

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1161378

CODE: RUSG LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

