Montag, 30.01.2023
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
30.01.2023 | 09:54
COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab Commerzbank AG € 500mn green sp due 2027

London, January 30

Pre-Stabilisation notice

January 30, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 Green Senior Preferred Notes due 2027

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:Green senior preferred Notes due 2027
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Maturity 6 Feb 2027, payment date 6 Feb 2023, denoms 1k/1k, listing Munich
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
DekaBank
HSBC
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on:30 Jan 2023
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Munich SE regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

