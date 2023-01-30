Anzeige
30.01.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (10/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOK1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.02,
gross return futures/forwards in Nokia Corporation (NOKIA) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 0.22, gross return futures/forwards in Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget
i Norden AB ser. B (SBBB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.11. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, January 30, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "U" or "Q" or "R" or "D" or "X" or "Y" or "Z" in
the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be
found in the attached files.

