DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.7222

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10649822

CODE: UESG LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UESG LN Sequence No.: 219217 EQS News ID: 1546235 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546235&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)