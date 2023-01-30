DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.0382

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5154847

CODE: IQCT LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

