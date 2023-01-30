The CenoBots AI Cleaning Robot Boasts A Coverage of 20,000 sqm Per Hour By Adopting A Mechanism Akin to ChatGPT

SINGAPORE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CenoBots launched AI Cleaning Robot CenoBots' SP 50. Existing cleaning robots have a limited coverage of 100 to 2,000 square meters per hour, but CenoBots' SP 50 can cover up to 20,000 square meters, resulting in a remarkable increase in productivity of up to 10 times. The secret to SP 50's success lies in its cutting-edge AI software and hardware, making it the world's first AI robot that can perform like humans. The robot uses smart algorithms to focus on cleaning only the areas that require attention, known as spot-cleaning in the janitorial industry.

Developing a robot with the ability to perform spot-cleaning autonomously is a challenging task that requires significant technological advancements. CenoBots' technologies include:

1. Detecting and recognizing garbage and stains, which is a complex problem due to the variety of garbage types and floor patterns that can confuse recognition algorithms. CenoBots has innovatively employed a large vision model with a computational attention mechanism similar to "ChatGPT," resulting in a 30% improvement in detection precision.

2. Effective planning is crucial to the robot's cleaning process. CenoBots uses an optimization-based planning algorithm that can complete planning computations in just 10ms, enabling the robot to react quickly and efficiently clean the detected areas.

3. Advanced AI hardware is necessary to support the AI algorithms. CenoBots was the first company to adopt Nvidia's edge computing platform, Xavier, which provides the necessary computing power. The company also developed model compression algorithms to make the detection algorithm run 10 times faster and enable real-time AI computation.

CenoBots is dedicated to revolutionizing and democratizing robotic technologies, enabling all customers to benefit from the advancements in robotic technology. With its unique spot-cleaning capabilities, the SP 50 is poised to transform the cleaning industry and free people from dirty and tedious cleaning tasks.

