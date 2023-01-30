Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2023 | 11:10
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 13, 2023

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 30 JANUARY 2023 AT 12.00 A.M. EET

Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 13, 2023

Enento Group will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 12.00 a.m..

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Monday, February 13, 2023, starting at 2.00 p.m. (EET). CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the results in English.

The webcast can be followed at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2023_0213_q4

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 9 2319 5437
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
United States, local: +1 786 697 3501
Participant passcode: 181982

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento's investor website. The event is virtual and cannot be attended on-site.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 449 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2021 was 163.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


