Enento Group Oyj: Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 13, 2023

Publishing of Enento Group's Financial Statement Release 2022 on February 13, 2023

Enento Group will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 12.00 a.m..

Webcast for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Monday, February 13, 2023, starting at 2.00 p.m. (EET). CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the results in English.

The webcast can be followed at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2023_0213_q4

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 50520424

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

United States, local: +1 786 697 3501

Participant passcode: 181982

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento's investor website. The event is virtual and cannot be attended on-site.

