30.01.2023 | 11:12
Securitas AB to publish the Full-year Report January-December 2022 on February 7, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas AB will publish the Full-year report January-December 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 1.00 p.m. (CET).

App. 1.00 p.m. (CET) Report release
The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.securitas.com when released.

2.00 p.m. (CET) Presentation slides available
For presentation slides, follow the link www.securitas.com/presentations

2.30 p.m. (CET) Telephone conference and audio cast
Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 2.30 p.m. (CET) where Securitas President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback will present the report and answer questions. The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Securitas' website.

To follow the audio cast of the telephone conference via the web, please follow the link www.securitas.com/webcasts

Questions for the management can be placed by phone. To ask questions by phone, access to the teleconference register by clicking on the link To the teleconference.

After the registration to the teleconference, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. It is important that you enter the telephone number from which you will be calling. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue. If you register in beforehand, please note the telephone number and conference ID. Otherwise you need to register again.

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available on the same web page after the telephone conference. We value your privacy and want to be transparent with you on the way that we collect and use your personal data when you participate in the telephone conference. Please follow this link to read our privacy policy for telephone conferences/audio casts in relation to publication of interim reports: www.securitas.com/privacy-policy-audiocasts.

Further information:
Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3705112/1811829.pdf

Invitation Q4 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-ab-to-publish-the-full-year-report-january-december-2022-on-february-7-2023-301733233.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
