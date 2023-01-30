Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
PR Newswire
30.01.2023 | 11:18
Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Circular including Notice of General Meeting

PR Newswire

London, January 30

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting regarding the proposed Members Voluntary Liquidation.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP) announces that the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

* Circular dated 30 January 2023, containing the notice convening a General Meeting of the Company

* Form of Proxy

Copies of the documents referred to above were provided to shareholders on 30 January 2023

A General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Quakers Meeting House, 7 Victoria Terrace, Edinburgh, EH1 2JL at 10:30am on 21 February 2023.

A copy of the Circular, Notice of GM and Proxy Card is also available from: www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretariat, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

END

