

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales continued to fall in December, led by a slump in sales at stores selling manufacturing goods, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Retail sales declined sharply by 7.0 percent yearly in December, following a 2.0 percent fall in November.



Stores selling manufacturing goods were influenced the most, with an 11.0 percent annual decrease in December.



Monthly retail sales climbed 7.0 percent in December, which was expected due to Christmas and year-end sales. In November, sales rose 4.0 percent.



In 2022, retail sales turnover gained 2.0 percent.



'In 2022, turnover increased the most, by 12 percent, in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, whereas in stores selling manufactured goods, turnover rose by 3 percent,' Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



