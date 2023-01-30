

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell slightly on Monday and the dollar held steady as investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings this week for directional cues.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,926.67 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,926.60.



The dollar index traded flat, after having hit an eight-month low of 101.50 last week.



The FOMC decision is due on Feb.1, with analysts expecting the U.S. central bank to slow the pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points.



Traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement to see if there are chances of a soft landing for the economy.



The monthly U.S. jobs and wage data along with reports on consumer confidence and manufacturing and service sector activity would also be in the spotlight.



Elsewhere, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are both expected to hike rates by 50 basis points.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.