Montag, 30.01.2023
WKN: A2AD2Q ISIN: DK0060696300 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI 
Stuttgart
30.01.23
10:30 Uhr
15,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
30.01.2023 | 12:10
89 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 5/2023

Copenhagen, 30 January 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 23 January to 27 January 2023:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 5,540,154706,764,946
23-Jan-23 8,682 114.66 995,515
24-Jan-23 14,000 117.66 1,647,197
25-Jan-23 12,690 115.65 1,467,599
26-Jan-23 13,135 116.62 1,531,760
27-Jan-23 15,623 115.81 1,809,329
Total, 23 January - 27 January 2023 64,130 116.19 7,451,400
Bought from CAF, 27 January 2023* 28,620 116.19 3,325,418
Bought from CWO, 27 January 2023* 13,250 116.19 1,539,546
Accumulated under the programme5,646,154719,081,310

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 23 January - 27 January 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,092,216 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.55% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 5 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02d47b38-2cc6-4a7a-8ba1-761e7ca974d4)
  • PDMR notification CAF 27 Jan 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45ee664e-29d7-44e3-9a43-c6c3d97c6088)
  • PDMR notification CWO 27 Jan 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b714f52-a371-47a3-bb96-42970d87e9c0)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c3d7acc-3cd9-4a48-ac8a-40d2fff02e6b)

