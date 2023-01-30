DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.0394
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 993599
CODE: ANXG LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN Sequence No.: 219340 EQS News ID: 1546581 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546581&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 30, 2023 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)