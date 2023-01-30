IamFire Plc - Interim Results to 31 October 2022

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IAMFIRE PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2022

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the interim results for IamFire plc (AQSE: FIRE) for the period of 30 April 2022 to 31 October 2022.

The period culminated in a successful £3.5m equity raise that was announced on 18 November 2022. The Board was delighted with the calibre of investors that have joined the IamFire shareholder base, including the Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc, which has become a disclosable shareholder holding some 8.6% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Board sees the £3.5m equity raise as a strong vote of confidence in the Company's investment portfolio and in particular the prospects of the WeShop social commerce platform as it continues to lay the foundations for its growth and scaling.

The Board used £2.5m of the equity raise to subscribe for Convertible Loan Notes ("CLNs") in WeShop Holdings Limited ("WeShop") that it had an option over. The Company retains a further £1.25m of CLNs available to be subscribed for prior to 18 May 2023.

The Company announced on 21 November 2022 that the launch of the WeShop social commerce platform was gathering real traction with user downloads at 43,000 as at 19 November 2022 and Gross Merchant Value ("GMV") of transactions through the platform running at £12.1m on an annualised basis as at the end of October 2022. Since then, the Board is pleased to report that the growth trajectory of the WeShop platform continues to accelerate with over 85,000 user downloads as at the current date and an annualised GMV based on January's data in excess of £24m.

Bio2pure Limited is developing technology to clean up polluted waterways. IamFire currently owns 10% of the issued share capital of Bio2pure which it acquired through the issuance of 4,000,000 IamFire shares at a deemed price of 20p per share in August of 2020.

Financial Review

The Company's financial results for the six months ended 31 October 2022 show a loss of £169,560 (2021: loss of £86,186) which includes administrative costs of £100,946 (2021: £67,905), revenue of £nil (2021: £nil), finance income of £181,479 (2021: £181,479) and finance costs of £199,760 (2021: £199,760).

As at 31 October 2022, the Company had cash reserves of £79,435 (2021: £340,870).

The 2022 interim financial report of the Company has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, PKF Littlejohn LLP.

Outlook

The Board continues to look forward to the future progress in both of its primary investments, WeShop and Bio2pure Limited. Fire will update the market on these investments in the near term and the Directors would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.

S Barblett

Chairman

30 January 2023

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries:

Company:

Sandy Barblett

John Taylor

Fiona Wilmot

info@iamfireplc.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser):

Narisha Ragoonanthun / Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 20 7469 0930 (Direct)

Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months

to 31

October

2022 Six months to 31 October

2021 Note (unaudited) (unaudited) £ £ CONTINUING OPERATIONS REVENUE - - Administrative expenses (100,946) (67,905) Loss on revaluation of investments (50,333) - OPERATING LOSS (151,279) (67,905) Finance income 181,479 181,479 Finance costs (199,760) (199,760) LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (169,560) (86,186) Taxation - - LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD (169,560) (86,186) Other Comprehensive Income - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD (169,560) (86,186)

Earnings per share Basic EPS (£) 3 (0.001) (0.002)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31

October

2022 As at

30 April

2022 As at 31 October

2021 Note (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) £ £ £ ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments at FVTPL 800,000 800,000 814,677 Tangible fixed asset 1,117 1,375 - 801,117 801,375 814,677 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables 85,854 99,473 19,672 Investments at FVTPL 69,500 119,833 56,300 Financial assets at FVTPL 9,584,920 9,153,440 4,974,936 Cash and cash equivalents 79,435 429,386 340,870 9,819,709 9,802,132 5,391,778 TOTAL ASSETS 10,620,826 10,603,507 6,206,455 EQUITY Called up share capital 4 1,020,087 1,020,087 624,254 Share premium 4 7,933,038 7,933,038 3,932,752 Other reserves 463,014 463,014 107,618 Retained earnings 4 (4,085,089) (3,915,529) (3,469,275) TOTAL EQUITY 5,331,050 5,500,610 1,195,349 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Financial liabilities - borrowings Interest bearing loans and interest 5,269,858 5,070,098 4,873,595 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 19,918 32,799 137,511 19,918 32,799 137,511 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,289,776 5,102,897 5,011,106 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,620,826 10,603,507 6,206,455

STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS









Note Six months

to 31

October

2022 Year ended 30 April 2022 Six months

to 31

October

2021 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) £ £ £ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year (169,560) (424,822) (86,186) Adjustments for: Depreciation 258 172 - Loss/(gain) on revaluation of fixed assets 50,333 14,844 3,700 Finance costs 199,760 396,263 199,760 Finance income (181,479) (360,000) (181,479) Share based payments - 175,897 - Increase in trade and other receivables 13,619 (86,567) (6,782) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (12,882) (64,725) 39,986

Net cash used in operating activities

(99,951)

(348,938)

(31,001) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments at FVTPL - (60,000) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (1,547) - Investment in convertible loan notes - (4,000,000) - Investment in option for convertible loan notes (250,000) - -

Net cash used in investing activities

(250,000)

(4,061,547)

- CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issue of ordinary shares - 4,831,000 363,000 Net cash generated from financing activities - 4,831,000 363,000 Net (decrease) in cash and equivalents (349,951) 420,515 331,999 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 429,386 8,871 8,871 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 79,435 429,386 340,870

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY



Share capital

Share premium Other reserves

Retained

earnings

Total

Equity £ £ £ £ £ Balance as at 1 May 2021 593,504 3,708,120 107,618 (3,490,707) 918,535 Loss for the period - - (86,186) (86,186) Total comprehensive income - - (86,186) (86,186) Issue of share capital (net of issue costs) 30,750 332,250 - 363,000 Balance as at 31 October 2021 624,254 4,040,370 107,618 (3,576,893) 1,195,349 Loss for the period - - (338,636) (338,636) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (338,636) (338,636) Issue of share capital (net of issue costs) 395,833 4,072,167 - 4,468,000 Grant of options/warrants (179,499) 355,396 - 175,897 Balance as at 30 April 2022 1,020,087 7,933,038 463,014 (3,915,529) 5,500,610 Balance as at 1 May 2022 1,020,087 7,933,038 463,014 (3,915,529) 5,500,610 Loss in the period - - (169,560) (169,560) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (169,560) (169,560) Issue of share capital - - - - Balance as at 31 October 2022 1,020,087 7,933,038 463,014 (4,085,089) 5,331,050

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION

The principal activity of the Company is to establish strategic and portfolio investment opportunities in Social Commerce, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.

IamFire plc is a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act (registered number 07603259). The Company is domiciled in the United Kingdom and its registered address is Hyde Park House, 5 Manfred Road, London, SW15 2RS.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim financial statements for the period ended 31 October 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the AQSE rules for Companies. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial information. The condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The interim financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of IFRS as adopted by the European Union. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2022 were approved by the Board of Directors on 27 October 2022 and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those financial statements was unqualified.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares ("WANS") outstanding in the period. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the weighted average number of shares adjusted to assume the conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share has not been calculated as the options and warrants have no dilutive effect given the loss arising in the period.

Six months to 31 Oct 2022

Six months to 31 Oct 2021 Year ended 30 April 2022 Earnings (£) (169,560) (86,186) (424,822) WANS (No.) 205,347,350 35,115,104 100,878,674 Earnings per share (£) (0.001) (0.002) (0.004)

CALLED UP SHARE CAPITAL

As at the end of the reporting period the issued share capital in the Company was as follows:

At 31 October 2022

(unaudited) At 31 October 2021

(unaudited) At 30 April 2022

(audited) No. No. No. Ordinary shares of £0.0025 205,347,350 47,014,017 205,347,350 Deferred shares of £0.2475 2,047,350 2,047,350 2,047,350

Equity comprises the following:

Share capital: represents amounts subscribed for shares at nominal value

Share premium: represents amounts subscribed for share capital, net of issue costs, in excess of nominal value.

Retained earnings: represents the accumulated profits and losses attributable to equity shareholders.

The interim financial information document will also be available on the Company's website www.iamfireplc.com