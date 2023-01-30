Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEGP ISIN: CA1170881041 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2023 | 13:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Searchlight Resources Inc: Searchlight Signs Letter of Intent to Option Jan Lake Claims to Brunswick Exploration Inc.

  • Claims located approximately 60 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba
  • Includes 148.6 sq km Jan Lake claim block and Searchlight's 50% Joint Venture Interest in the 12.4 sq km Hanson Lake property.
  • Historic sampling indicates anomalous Rare Metals including Beryllium, Rubidium, Gallium, Tantalum, Cesium and Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCLT, US: SCLTF) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to option 100% interest in the Jan Lake property and a 50% joint venture interest in the Hanson Lake property to Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW:V), hereafter referred to as "Brunswick". The claims subject to option are shown on Map 1.

Considerations for the option of the claims are cash and share payments over a four-year period, a work commitment, and a 2% Net Smelter Royalty, as follows:

  • $35,000 in cash or shares, or a combination of both at Brunswick's option on signing;
  • $700,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both, at Brunswick's option subject to a minimum 25% in cash, over a four-year period;
  • $1,000,000 work commitment over four years;
  • $250,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both at Brunswick's option upon filing of a resource estimate;
  • $250,000 in cash, shares or a combination of both at Brunswick's option on filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment; and
  • 2% Net Smelter Royalty, half of which may be purchased for $1,000,000, and the other half for $2,000,000.
  • Brunswick will be the operator of exploration programs on the optioned properties.

"Searchlight is pleased to sign a deal with Brunswick, a premier lithium exploration company focused on exploring in Canada using state-of-the-art exploration techniques", said Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

Searchlight Resources Inc, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Map 1. Location of Searchlight's Jan Lake and Hanson Lake Claims in Saskatchewan

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV:SCLT, US:SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Stephen Wallace"
Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director
SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.searchlightresources.com or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.
Alf Stewart, VP Corporate Development
(604) 331-9326
info@searchlightresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Searchlight Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737203/Searchlight-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-to-Option-Jan-Lake-Claims-to-Brunswick-Exploration-Inc

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.