Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LBTL ISIN: CA07329N1087 Ticker-Symbol: H1E 
Berlin
30.01.23
08:08 Uhr
0,094 Euro
+0,009
+10,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2023 | 13:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BCM Resources Corporation: Shareholders of BCM Resources and Inland Explorations Approve Amalgamation at Annual and Special Meetings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces the results from the January 27th Annual and Special Meeting. The Company had a participation rate of approximately 42% of eligible shareholders. Inland Explorations Ltd. also announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting with 59% of shareholders voting. On the proposed Amalgamation, both companies had 100% of eligible votes cast in favour of the Resolution. All recommendations of management, at the companies' respective meetings, were also approved.

Results from the BCM Annual Meeting

The shareholders of BCM Resources endorsed the recommendations in the Joint Information Circular issued with Inland Explorations Ltd. dated January 4, 2023. The number of BCM Directors was set at five and the following Directors elected with a affirmative vote of 98.3% to 99.9%:

  • Sergei Diakov
  • Dale McClanaghan
  • Darcy McKeown
  • Scott Steeds
  • Richard Redfern.

The meeting also appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuer stock option plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Results from the Inland Explorations Annual Meeting

The shareholders of Inland Explorations Ltd. unanimously approved three Directors; Scott Steeds, Dale McClanaghan and Lindsay Bottomer. On the Amalgamation Resolution, Mr. Steeds and McClanaghan, directors to both companies, abstained from voting. Inland shareholders appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuers Stock Option Plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Next Steps - TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

The amalgamation transaction is subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV, and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase One discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations, Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737184/Shareholders-of-BCM-Resources-and-Inland-Explorations-Approve-Amalgamation-at-Annual-and-Special-Meetings

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
BCM RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.