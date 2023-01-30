HIGHLIGHTS

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "2022 was our most successful year to date at the Elizabeth Gold Project. We successfully delineated two new high-grade vein structures, the No. 9 Vein and the Blue Vein. The No. 9 Vein is proving very promising with wide zones of high-grade gold intersected in the first 10 drill-holes (including 28.1g/t gold over 28.5 metres). We now have six vein sets under development that will contribute to our updated JORC/NI43-101 resource estimate for both Blackdome and Elizabeth Gold Projects in H1 2023."

Elizabeth Gold Project

The focus of drilling for the year was the newly discovered Blue Vein and No. 9 Vein with additional infill drilling of the SW Vein and extensions of the West and Main Vein plus the new Ella Zone. A total of 40 holes (9,798 metres) were completed.

Results for the program have been very successful with two new high-grade vein sets established (No. 9 Vein and Blue Vein), plus extensions to the West and Main Veins. Five holes from the 2022 drill program assayed "bonanza" grades greater than one-ounce gold per tonne. Assays have been received for 33 holes with assays for seven holes pending.

Tempus has commenced work on the updated JORC/NI43-101 Resource Estimate. The 2009 Historical Resource estimated a 206koz inferred resource for the Elizabeth Project. The updated resource estimate targeted for completion in the first half of 2023 will include an additional 129 drill holes that have been completed since 2009.

Tempus now has six vein targets at varying stages of exploration drilling (see Figures 1 and 2).

No. 9 Vein

Initial drilling has identified wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation.

A zone of previously unknown gold mineralisation has now been identified over a strike distance of approximately 150 metres, with the potential to coincide with Blue Vein.

10 holes completed in 2022, assays pending on three drill-holes.

No. 9 Vein drilling highlights include: EZ-22-20 intersected multiple "bonanza" grade zones with 28.1g/t gold over 28.50 metres, including 167.1g/t gold over 1.35 metres EZ-22-19 hit "bonanza" grades, with multiple intersections quartz veining, including 84.0g/t gold over 2.11 metres, including sub-sections grading 184.9g/t gold over 0.70 metres and 132.8g/t gold over 1.38 metres EZ-22-22 intersected multiple high-grade gold zones in sheeted quartz including 49.4g/t gold over 1.15 metres EZ-22-25 intersected 11.5g/t gold over 2.57 metres including 23.5g/t gold over 0.92 metres



Blue Vein

Focus of drilling during the 2022 drill program.

High-grade zone established for approximately 150 metres and remaining open at depth and along strike in both directions.

25 holes completed in 2022 exploration program, assays pending on three drill-holes.

Blue Vein drilling highlights include: EZ-22-09 intersected multiple "bonanza" grade zones with 310.7g/t gold over 1.05 metres including 1,572.0g/t gold over 0.20 metres EZ-22-03 intersected 523.0g/t gold over 0.42 metres and 32.7g/t gold over 0.45 metres and 17.4g/t gold over 0.73 metres EZ-22-18 intersected 47.6g/t gold over 1.00 metres including 79.1g/t gold over 0.60 metres EZ-22-17 intersected multiple gold zones including 32.2g/t gold over 0.37 metres including 55.5g/t gold over 0.22 metres EZ-22-11 intersected 19.9g/t gold over 1.19 metres including 85.2g/t gold over 0.30 metres



SW Vein

Focus of drilling during the 2020/2021 drill program, two in-fill holes included in the 2022 drill program (EZ-22-29, EZ-22-30).

Tempus has completed 35 drill-holes targeting the SW Vein since acquiring the Elizabeth Project in 2020, including two holes completed in the 2022 exploration program

High-grade zone established for approximately 400 metres and is open at depth and along strike in both directions.

SW Vein drilling highlights include: EZ-21-02 intersected 8.4g/t gold over 5.42 metres EZ-21-04 intersected 31.2g/t gold over 4.00 metres including 52.1g/t gold over 1.50m and 72.0g/t gold over 0.50 metres EZ-20-06 intersected 61.3g/t gold over 5.00 metres including 186.0g/t gold over 1.5 metres EZ-20-10 intersected 28.1g/t gold over 3.20 metres including 178.0g/t gold over 0.50 metres EZ-10-67 intersected 54.9g/t gold over 5.00 metres including 444.0g/t gold over 0.50 metres EZ-10-69 intersected 71.3g/t gold over 5.49 metres including 230.0g/t gold over 1.00 metres EZ-07-43 intersected 33.8g/t gold over 12.43 metres including 331.0g/t gold over 0.95 metres EZ-07-44 intersected 10.5g/t gold over 5.49 metres including 24.7g/t gold over 1.27 metres EZ-04-10 intersected 40.5g/t gold over 4.45 metres including 258.0g/t gold over 0.65 metres



West/Main Veins

Four drill holes targeting the Main and West Veins were completed during 2022 drill program (EZ-22-24, EZ-22-31 EZ-22-32 and EZ-22-33). Assay results for one hole remain pending.

Results show the potential for the West and Main Veins to continue at least 220 metres beyond any historic drilling, increasing the overall strike length of the veins to approximately 300 metres.

Additional drilling is planned on the West and Main Veins in 2023.

Ella Zone

Tempus completed three drill-holes (EZ-22-38, EZ-22-39, EZ-22-40) that were included in the 2022 drilling program with results confirming the presence of gold mineralisation in quartz veins with widths of approximately 1.2 metres in all three holes.

Further drilling will define whether the Ella Zone hosts new vein sets.

Zamora Projects (Ecuador)

Valle Del Tigre Project

Exploration work completed at the VdT Project during the year was focused on baseline environmental water sampling and reporting.

Tempus is currently working on a reinterpretation of the geophysics to correlate the results of the geochemical sampling survey completed in Q1 2022 and is planning to complete additional exploration work on the VdT Project in 2023 targeting the generation of drill targets.

Rio Zarza Project

Work completed at Rio Zarza during the year included environmental water sampling and reporting required to maintain the current drill permits in good standing.

ELIZABETH-BLACKDOME GOLD PROJECT (BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA - 100% Tempus)

The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada.

The Blackdome Gold Mine includes a relatively unexplored epithermal gold mineralization system that historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold at an average mill head grade of 21.9g/t gold (1985-1991). The Blackdome Gold Mine includes a fully permitted process plant and associated tailings storage facility.

The Elizabeth Gold Project (approximately 30km south of the Blackdome Mine and associated mill) is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets that range in true width from 0.5 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km south), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over more than 70 years (from approximately 1920 to 1991). The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two projects.

ELIZABETH GOLD PROJECT

The focus of drilling for 2022 was the newly discovered Blue Vein and No. 9 Vein with additional infill drilling of the SW Vein plus the West and Main Veins and the Ella Zone. A total of 40 holes (9,760 metres) were completed during the 2022 drill program (see Figure 1, Figure 2 and Table 1).

Results for the 2022 exploration program have been very successful with two new veins established (No. 9 Vein and Blue Vein) plus extensions to the West and Main Veins. Five holes from the 2022 drill program assayed "Bonanza" grades greater than one ounce gold per tonne. Assays have been received for 33 holes with assays for seven holes pending at the date of this announcement.

The 40-hole drill program completed in 2022 builds off the initial 39 holes completed by Tempus since acquiring the project in 2020. During the quarter work commenced on the updated JORC/NI43-101 Resource Estimate that is targeted for completion in H1 2023. The 2009 Historical Resource estimate for Elizabeth gold Project was approximately 206koz inferred resource. The updated resource estimate for Elizabeth will include the assay results from an additional 129 drill holes that have been completed since 2009.





Figure 1 - Elizabeth 2022 Exploration Drilling Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Elizabeth Veins Cross Section View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_002full.jpg

Table 1 - Elizabeth 2022 Drill-hole Distribution and Target Veins

Target Vein Drill Holes

Completed

2022 Comment Blue Vein 21 Drilling has confirmed a high-grade zone with a strike length of a minimum of 150 metres within an overall 400-metre structure. Assays are pending for three holes. A total of 25 holes have now been completed on the Blue Vein. No 9 Vein 10 Drilling has indicated wide zones of high-grade gold mineralisation. Assays of up to 28.1g/t gold over 28.5 metres. Assays are pending for 3 holes. SW Vein 2 During the quarter, 2 holes targeting the SW Vein were completed. The SW Vein hosts approximately 70% of the Elizabeth historic resource estimate of 206koz in 2009). Since Tempus began drilling at Elizabeth in 2020, 35 holes targeting the SW Vein have been completed. Main / West Veins 4 Drilling established the extension of the Main and West Vein by approximately 220 metres south of the limit of historical drilling. Intersection grades up to 10g/t gold were observed. Assays are pending for one hole. Ella Zone 3 Drilling has confirmed the potential for a new vein set.





Total Holes Completed 2022 40 9,798 metres

Tempus now has six vein targets at varying stages of exploration drilling.

Blue Vein

The Blue Vein was discovered by Tempus in 2021 (EZ-21-12 33.7g/t Au over 1.00 metre) and was a key focus of the 2022 drill program. Tempus has now completed 25 drill holes on the Blue Vein and has defined the vein structure for over 300 metres. The high-grade zone has now been established over a strike distance of approximately 150 metres and remains open at depth and along strike in both directions.

Assays have now been received for 18 Blue Vein holes from the 2022 drill program with results for three holes pending.

Table 2 - Significant Intersections from 2022 Blue Vein Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Thickness

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) EZ-22-02 147.65 147.83 0.18 0.15 6.9 and 185.25 185.85 0.60 0.51 1.9 EZ-22-03 96.91 97.33 0.42 0.36 523.0 and 124.02 124.47 0.45 0.38 32.7 including 124.02 124.13 0.11 0.09 133.0 and 164.41 166.14 1.73 1.47 7.4 including 165.41 166.14 0.73 0.62 17.4 EZ-22-05 44.50 45.20 0.70 0.60 11.2 and 56.80 57.00 0.20 0.17 1.4 and 84.65 85.55 0.90 0.77 1.3 and 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.85 2.6 EZ-22-07 164.6 164.92 0.32 0.27 1.5 and 165.66 165.79 0.13 0.11 7.3 and 170.17 170.4 0.23 0.20 48.6 EZ-22-09 105.12 106.17 1.05 0.89 310.7 including 105.12 105.32 0.20 0.17 1,572.0 including 105.32 106.17 0.85 0.72 14.0 and 161.13 162.00 0.87 0.74 2.7 EZ-22-11 102.85 103.15 1.19 1.01 19.9 including 103.15 103.45 0.30 0.26 85.2 EZ-22-13 108.52 108.77 0.25 0.21 1.6 and 111.00 111.27 0.27 0.23 1.0 and 112.34 112.45 0.11 0.09 15.3 and 196.42 196.60 0.18 0.15 1.5 and 215.83 216.00 0.17 0.14 2.0 EZ-22-17 96.20 97.27 1.07 0.91 0.4 and 149.88 150.25 0.37 0.32 32.2 including 149.88 150.10 0.22 0.19 55.5 and 156.90 157.55 0.65 0.55 1.8 and 160.80 161.42 0.62 0.53 0.5 and 174.00 174.25 0.25 0.21 4.4 EZ-22-18 142.95 143.95 1.00 0.85 47.6 including 143.35 143.95 0.60 0.51 79.1

Note: True thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Blue Vein Section View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_003full.jpg

No. 9 Vein

The No. 9 vein is a vein for which its northeastern extent was mapped and initially explored via an underground adit in the early 1940's and was subject to a limited amount of historic drilling in the 1980s.

During the 2022 drill program, Tempus completed 10 drill-holes targeting a potential strike extension from the historical works to the southwest. Several of the No. 9 Vein drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining including 3 drill-holes reporting the presence of visible gold. Bonanza and high-grade gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated over a strike length of approximately 150 metres.

All No.9 Vein drill holes were drilled at an approximate dip angle of 65 degrees oriented broadly perpendicular to the know vein structure (see Figures 1 and 4). True widths cannot yet be calculated due to the massive nature of the mineralised intersections. Additional drilling will be required to determine true widths.

The drilling results confirm wide zones of previously unknown gold mineralisation to the south-west and east of the historic exploration adit. Structurally it is possible that the No. 9 and Blue Veins join together with the potential for additional gold mineralisation to cumulate in the area of the intersection and further extensions along strike to the south-west.

Assays have now been received for seven No. 9 Vein holes from the 2022 drill program with results for three holes pending including EZ-22-28 located 100 metres along strike from EZ-22-19 and EZ-22-20. EZ-22-28 intersected quartz veining over approximately 2.0 metres from 117.50 metres containing multiple occurrences of visible gold (see Tempus announcement of 26 September 2022).

Table 3 - Significant Intersections from 2022 No.9 Vein Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Thickness

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) EZ-22-19 135.67 137.78 2.11 n/a 87.0 including 136.11 137.49 1.38 n/a 132.8 including 136.79 137.49 0.70 n/a 184.9 EZ-22-20 84.40 112.90 28.50 n/a 28.1 including 94.65 96.00 1.35 n/a 167.1 including 97.72 98.08 1.08 n/a 175.2 including 104.35 108.00 3.65 n/a 35.2 and 209.55 216.30 6.75 n/a 4.2 including 209.55 210.86 1.31 n/a 35.6 EZ-22-21 159.75 161.36 1.61 n/a 2.5 including 160.45 161.90 0.45 n/a 7.8 EZ22-22 80.85 82.00 1.15 n/a 49.4 and 141.00 142.42 1.42 n/a 9.5 EZ-22-25 139.10 141.67 2.57 n/a 11.5 Including 139.10 140.02 0.92 n/a 23.5

Note: Not possible to calculate true thickness for the No.9 Vein due to limited drilling





Figure 4 - Elizabeth No. 9 Vein Section View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_004full.jpg

SW Vein

The SW Vein was the primary focus of Tempus drilling programs in 2020 and 2021 with a total of 33 drill-holes completed during that period. The SW Vein hosts approximately 70% of the Elizabeth Project 2009 historical resource (206,139 oz gold at an average grade of 12.26g/t Inferred) and has been defined over an area approximately 150-200m below surface and 400m along strike.

Two in-fill drill holes were included in the 2022 drill program and are reported this quarter (EZ-22-29 and EX-22-30). These holes targeted the downward and north-northeast lateral extension of one of the two known mineralisation-shoots within the SW vein.

SW Vein intersections range from approximately 1.0m to over 12.0 metres in width.

Table 4 - Significant Intersections from SW Vein Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True Thickness

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) EZ-22-29 212.75 214.70 1.95 1.66 2.2 and 213.65 214.70 1.05 1.06 3.6 EZ22-30 227.21 230.25 3.04 2.43 2.2 including 229.15 230.25 1.10 0.88 7.4 Previously Announced/Historical Selected SW Vein Significant Intersections EZ-21-01 94.00 96.60 2.60 2.21 5.1 and 83.50 84.00 0.50 0.43 20.5 EZ-21-02 102.40 109.00 6.60 5.61 8.4 including 105.40 106.50 1.10 0.93 46.3 EZ-21-03 88.60 95.00 6.40 5.44 7.2 including 89.30 91.90 2.60 2.21 11.8 and 90.00 91.30 1.30 1.11 19.8 and 34.70 35.20 0.50 0.43 3.2 EZ-21-04 122.00 126.00 4.00 3.40 34.4 including 123.00 124.50 1.50 1.28 68.3 including 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.43 87.3 EZ-20-06 116.5 121.5 5.00 3.83 61.3 including 118.0 119.5 1.50 1.15 186.0 EZ-20-10 107.0 109.0 2.00 1.53 1.2 and 184.0 187.2 3.20 2.45 28.1 including 184.5 185.0 0.50 0.38 178.0 and 198.2 198.7 0.55 0.45 1.2 Selected Historical SW Vein Intersections EZ-04-10 88.75 93.20 4.45 n/a 40.5 including 89.80 90.45 0.65 n/a 258.0 EZ-04-11A 110.24 111.24 1.00 n/a 18.3 EZ-05-19 17.65 17.95 0.30 n/a 68.0 and 49.21 50.90 1.69 n/a 3.7 EZ-05-29 136.00 138.90 2.90 n/a 26.8 including 136.92 137.80 0.88 n/a 87.3 EZ-07-42 74.53 82.35 7.82 n/a 7.0 including 78.90 80.90 2.00 n/a 17.5 EZ-07-43 83.10 95.53 12.43 n/a 33.8 including 85.05 86.00 0.95 n/a 331.0 including 88.10 88.85 0.75 n/a 39.6 including 92.28 93.20 0.92 n/a 10.4 including 93.20 94.13 0.93 n/a 6.2 including 94.13 95.53 1.40 n/a 29.7 EZ-07-44 117.86 122.39 4.53 n/a 10.5 including 120.26 121.53 1.27 n/a 24.7 EZ-10-65 105.77 112.46 6.69 n/a 6.5 including 105.77 106.25 0.48 n/a 70.6 EZ-10-66 122.28 125.00 2.72 n/a 10.8 including 122.78 123.32 0.54 n/a 44.2 EZ-10-67 117.00 122.00 5.00 n/a 54.9 including 118.50 119.00 0.50 n/a 64.9 including 119.00 119.50 0.50 n/a 444.0 including 119.50 120.00 0.50 n/a 34.6 EZ-10-69 95.07 100.56 5.49 n/a 71.3 including 95.07 96.10 1.03 n/a 50.7 including 96.10 97.10 1.00 n/a 230.0 including 97.10 97.64 0.54 n/a 120.0 including 97.64 98.05 0.41 n/a 7.9 including 98.05 99.09 1.04 n/a 18.1 including 99.09 100.13 1.04 n/a 21.6 EZ-11-05 122.00 125.03 3.03 n/a 19.1 including 122.54 123.03 0.49 n/a 11.0 including 123.03 123.51 0.48 n/a 11.3 including 123.51 124.00 0.49 n/a 95.3

Note: True thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85





Figure 5 - South West Vein Section View

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_005full.jpg

West and Main Veins

The West and Main Veins were discovered through limited historic drilling and surface trenching.

During the 2022 drilling season, drill-holes EZ-22-24, EZ-22-31 EZ-22-32 and EZ-22-33 were advanced to test the continuity of both West Vein and Main Vein to the south-southwest. That portion of both veins is practically unexplored. Drill results show that the West and Main are not only continuing 220 metres laterally to the south-southwest but also suggest that an ore-shoot can occur to the south-southwest. Hole EZ-22-33, the furthest hole to the southwest, intersected 4.3g/t over 1.18 metres, which included 9.9g/t over 0.51 metres along Main Vein. These results increase the total strike length of the gold mineralisation of the West/Main Veins to approximately 400 metres.

Assays are pending for one hole from the 2022 drill program.

Additional drilling will be planned for the West and Main Veins in 2023.





Figure 6 - West/Main Vein Section View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_006full.jpg

Ella Zone

The Ella Zone was identified by trenching completed in 2003. In 2021, Tempus completed one exploration drill hole at the Ella Zone prospect (EZ-21-21), approximately 400 metres to the southeastern extent of previously known gold mineralisation at Elizabeth. EZ-21-21 targeted quartz veining identified from 2003 trenching in the area. It returned encouraging results with up to 1.0g/t gold over 2.0m from 184.0m within a 4.0m veining zone.

In 2022, Tempus completed three drill-holes (EZ-22-38, EZ-22-39, EZ-22-40) with results confirming the presence of gold mineralisation in quartz vein with widths of approximately 1.2 metres in all three holes. EZ-22-39 returned 1.68g/t gold over 1.20 metres from 109.19 metres, including 2.93g/t gold over 0.56 metres from 109.19 metres.

Further drilling planned in 2023 will define whether the Ella Zone hosts new vein sets.

BLACKDOME GOLD MINE

The Blackdome Gold Mine operated from 1986 to 1991 producing approximately 230,000 ounces of gold at a reported average mill head grade of 21.9 g/t gold. Mill feed was sourced from underground mining at the Blackdome Mine. In 2020, Tempus completed approximately 5,000 metres of diamond drilling at Blackdome.

Tempus is currently focused on development of an economic gold resource at the Elizabeth Gold Project located approximately 30 km south of the Blackdome Mine process plant and tailings storage facility. No exploration work on Blackdome Mine mineralisation was completed during the quarter ending 30 December 2022.

Concurrent to the exploration drilling at the Elizabeth Project, Tempus has begun work on selected components of a future PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) / Pre Feasibility Study focused on the integration of the potential mineral resource at Elizabeth with the existing, fully permitted Blackdome mill infrastructure. In July 2021, JDS Energy & Mining Inc. prepared an independent review of historical metallurgical testing of Elizabeth material utilising the Blackdome process (ie, crushing, grinding, gravity separation and flotation), which demonstrated high recoveries (92.5-95.1%) into saleable high-grade gold concentrate and dore. JDS Mining commented, "It is JDS' opinion that the Blackdome Mill will be suitable for processing the ore from the Elizabeth deposit, with a few modifications."

Following the positive results of the JDS Mining metallurgical review, Tempus appointed the Optimize Group Australia Pty Ltd (the "Optimize Group") to independently complete "desktop" engineering and cost studies for the potential restart of the Blackdome Mill based on processing mineralised material sourced from the Elizabeth Gold Project.

The Blackdome Mill studies were completed during the quarter ending 30 September 2022 and included a review of the capital and operating costs associated with a potential restart of the Blackdome process plant. The results of the Blackdome Mill studies were based on the rehabilitation and restart of the existing Blackdome Mill in its current configuration with gravity and flotation circuits at a throughput rate of 200tpd (~73,000tpy) to produce gold dore and a high-grade gold concentrate. Additional expansion and processing options were also reviewed. The results of the Blackdome Mill studies will be disclosed in the future following the completion of an updated JORC/NI43-101 resource estimate for the Elizabeth Gold Project planned to be completed in H1 2023.

First Nations Relations and Agreements

At its Blackdome and Elizabeth projects in British Columbia, Tempus Resources has prioritized the establishment and maintenance of transparent and open communications to promote mutually beneficial partnerships with First Nations groups.

The Blackdome and Elizabeth projects are located in an area of British Columbia where three First Nations (St'at'imc, Tsilhqot'in and Secwe'pemc), as well a multitude of their associated communities, have competing claim interests.

Tempus has entered into three key exploration agreements with First Nations groups.

On 23 March 2022, Tempus announced the execution of an Exploration Agreement with the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation (SXFN) for future exploration work at the Blackdome Gold Mine. The Exploration Agreement executed by Tempus and SXFN will ensure that all exploration activities at Blackdome are conducted for the mutual benefit of the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nations and Tempus shareholders while recognizing the importance of the environment and cultural heritage within the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem Traditional Territory.

The Exploration Agreement includes business, employment, and training opportunities for Stswecem'c Xgat'tem members through the exploration phase of the project. The recognition of the traditional territories and rights of First Nations is paramount to the success of Tempus Resources' mineral exploration projects. Management is pleased to have executed this important agreement that provides certainty for the Company and the co-management of environmental and cultural heritage resources and commercial as well as financial benefits for the Stswecem'c Xgat'tem people.

In 2020, Tempus executed an exploration agreement with the Xwisten First Nation ("Xwisten") in relation to the ongoing exploration program at the Elizabeth Gold Project. Xwisten is part of the greater St'at'imc Nation. The agreement provides for the co-management of environmental and cultural heritage resource monitoring and reporting, communications as well as commercial and financial benefits.

The exploration agreement is structured to remain in force throughout the exploration phase of the project and pending results will be superseded by an Impact Management and Benefits Agreement that would be negotiated during the feasibility phase of the project.

During 2021 & 2022, Tempus is proud to report that over 50% of its workforce at Elizabeth was comprised of members of the Xwisten band.

ZAMORA PROJECTS - (ZAMORA PROVINCE, ECUADOR - 100 % TEMPUS)

The Zamora Projects are located in the Cordillera del Condor mineral belt of southeast Ecuador which host numerous major gold and copper porphyry deposits. The Zamora Projects include the Valle del Tigre Project and the Rio Zarza Project.

VALLE DEL TIGRE PROJECT

The Valle del Tigre Project (VdT Project) is approximately 20,000 hectares in area and is currently the focus of Tempus' exploration activities in Ecuador. The project is centrally located in a newly emerging copper porphyry belt that includes El Hito and Santa Barbara deposits to the south and Mirador, Panantz and Warintza deposits to the northeast.

In 2019/20, Tempus completed a 600 line-km ZTEM airborne geophysics survey which delineated two east-west trending magnetic highs which are transected by a strong northeast trending ZTEM anomaly that extends for over 3 km in length (At Panantza, Mirador and Warintza deposits, the copper mineralization is occur in east trending zones with a similar orientation to the two magnetic anomalies that occur at VdT).

In Q1 2022, Tempus completed a geochemical sampling survey study that confirmed geophysical targets and suggests a larger mineralised system with north-south and northeast-southwest trends. The results of the study highlight two anomalous areas defined by soil/stream and rock samples which display strong coincidence for Cu-Au mineralisation. Chalcopyrite, bornite, sericite and potassic alteration was noted in several locations during the survey program (see Figure 7).

Exploration work completed at the VdT Project during the quarter ending 30 September 2022 was focused on baseline environmental water sampling and reporting. Tempus is currently working on a reinterpretation of the geophysics to correlate the results of the geochemical sampling survey completed in Q1 2022 and is planning to complete additional exploration work on the VdT Project in 2023 targeting the generation of drill targets.





Figure 7 - Valle del Tigre Soil Sampling and Geophysics Phase 1 Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_007full.jpg

RIO ZARZA PROJECT

The Rio Zarza Project is approximately 10,000 hectares in area and is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte operating underground gold mine. Rio Zarza's geochemistry, alteration and geology are noted to be strikingly similar to Fruta del Norte. Limited previous drilling at Rio Zarza was undertaken prior to a new geological interpretation and was ineffectual in reaching target depth. Under the current geological interpretation, it is thought that the Misahualli volcanics have been dropped by step-faults to the west of Fruta del Norte and so the potential gold target located at Rio Zarza is at depths below 700 metres. The Rio Zarza Project has drilling permits in place (see Figure 8).

Work completed at Rio Zarza during the year included environmental water sampling and reporting required to maintain the current drill permits in good standing.





Figure 8 - Rio Zarza Geophysics and Permitted Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7585/152858_e20b72ce64b499d6_008full.jpg

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

